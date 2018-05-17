The Bahamas gets a taste of Miami thanks to these new restaurants, clubs and hotels

A parade of tried and true Miami restaurants and nightlife venues have recently opened up in the Bahamas and we’re eager to get a taste.

First, Miami nightlife impresarios Eric Milon and Michael Caponi brought a splash of the Magic City to the Bahamas with their Luna Beach Club at Resorts World Bimini.

Then, SLS Baha Mar opened in Nassau with a slew of dining and nightlife venues we’ve grown to love in Miami.

Now, beloved Spanish chef José Andrés (who helms The Bazaar and Bazaar Mar in Miami) is taking his talents to Paradise Island with a new restaurant at The Cove, Atlantis.

Nassau & Paradise Island

Fish by José Andrés at The Cove, Atlantis

Chef José Andrés opens a new restaurant at The Cove, Atlantis.

Chef José Andrés, who has two celebrated restaurants in Miami, opened Fish, a new fine dining concept at The Cove, the luxury annex of the storied Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in April. The creative chef pays homage to Bahamian flavors, while also promoting sustainable fishing practices. “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love the ocean – whether it’s enjoying the freshest delicacies of the local waters or going diving,” says Andrés. “Fish tells the story of this beautiful, mysterious thing we call the sea, through food.”

One particular focus of his menu is lionfish, an invasive species plaguing the Caribbean basin that just so happens to be delicious to eat. His preparation is a simple fried version. Other menu highlights include scorched conch, seared scallops and grilled hogfish snapper, all with Andrés signature playful gusto.

SLS Baha Mar

Katsuya’s first outpost in The Bahamas is found at SLS Baha Mar.

Fans of Miami’s SLS properties will also enjoy the Bahamian interpretation of the hospitality brand’s mainstays at the newly opened SLS Baha Mar in Nassau. Michael Schwartz’s Italian concept Fi’lia, which debuted at SLS Brickell has opened a second location at Baha Mar. It joins SLS South Beach hotspot Katsuya and The Redbury’s Mediterranean hit Cleo as the hotel’s dining options.

The nightlife experience at Bond might also feel familiar to those with an eye for design. The interiors are by Lenny Kravitz’s design studio, which also designed SLS South Beach’s penthouse suite.

Bimini

Luna Beach Club at Resorts World Bimini

Luna Beach at Resorts World Bimini is a stylish club by day and night.

Soak up the Bimini sunshine in style at Resorts World Bimini’s Luna Beach Club where you can indulge in freshly caught local snapper, grouper, conch and lobster on a beach bed by day and dine under the stars with your toes in the sand by night on weekends. The Caponi-Milon collab also brings a Saturday night party with live DJs, tribal drummers, Junkanoo bands and beach bonfires until 2 a.m.