The Angler’s Hotel has been completely remodeled. Get ready for a totally different experience.

The new modern facade of Kimpton Angler's hotel on Washington Avenue.

If it’s been a while since you’ve set foot inside the Angler’s Hotel (660 Washington Ave., South Beach; 305-534-9600; current rates from $194) on Washington Avenue—you know, that charming Mediterranean Revival boutique hotel tucked away on Sixth Street behind a façade crawling in sky vine—it’s a totally different experience from what you might remember.

They’ve just debuted a modern, newly built tower addendum with 85 additional guest rooms for a total of 132.

Marc Lawrence brought the hotel to life in 2008 when he bought the historic property, originally built in 1930 by architect Henry Maloney. With a background in development previously working for Jorge Perez’s Related Group, he struck a management deal with Kimpton Hotels in 2013 with an eye towards expanding the property. Five years later, that expansion is complete with a sleek new look and hotel experience.

“Kimpton Angler’s refreshed design and sophisticated experience provide the quintessential ‘getaway’ for visitors to Miami – an understated luxury retreat at the center of it all that is brimming with social cache,” said Jacqueline Lejart, Kimpton Angler’s general manager.

The hotel’s lobby and entrance is now accessed through the new building with sleek floor-to-ceiling glass windows, moody lighting and a front desk set before a glistening gold mosaic art piece.

The hotel, which was once an eclectic mish-mash of stucco finishes, Oriental rugs and silk decorative pillows has been thoroughly Kimpton-ified. Under the design direction of San Francisco’s NICOLEHOLLIS studio and Kimpton’s Global SVP of Design, Ave Bradley, the hotel now features the kind of playful, design-forward touches inspired by the destination one comes to expect at a Kimpton hotel.

In the lobby and its adjacent Minnow Bar, modern, low-slung furniture in sharp angles are adorned with throw pillows in navy blue tribal prints. The space is further softened by organic artworks, all atop wide-plank hardwood floors laid out in a chevron pattern.

Guest rooms inside the new Kimpton Angler’s take on a modern, playful design scheme.

Guest rooms are inviting in a color scheme of bright blue, white and natural wood. Think blue subway tile showers, throw pillows and artwork including pop art-y maps of Miami and playful furnishings like a desk with one leg rendered as a natural tree stump. There’s also mid-century modern brass fixtures and driftwood objets d’art.

Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool with sweeping views of South Beach including peaks of the Atlantic Ocean on the horizon. Yoga classes are held on the rooftop and in-room spa services are available.

The hotel boasts a rooftop pool with views of the ocean.

The original building, which boasts duplexes and villas, some with private terraces and soaking tubs, is currently undergoing renovations to match the design of its new wing. It will house the hotel’s new restaurant concept Seawell Fish ‘n Oyster helmed by Chef Julian Garriga, slated for a late summer opening. The entire renovation project should be completed by the end of 2018.

Minnow Bar, located in the new wing, is currently the site of the hotel’s breakfast buffet and will eventually be activated as a cocktail lounge with a menu designed by veteran Miami barman Chris Resnick.