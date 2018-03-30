Take a trip to Hemingway’s Cuba at this new Key West hotel

With the damage from Hurricane Irma receding into the distance with every passing day, tourism in Key West has largely returned to normal. The latest sign of progress is the April 1 opening of the Havana Cabana hotel (3420 N. Roosevelt Blvd.; 305-294-5541) in New Town.

Previously the Inn at Key West, the hotel remained closed post-Irma to undergo a transformation and re-open under ownership by Diamond Rock Hospitality with a concept inspired by Hemingway’s Havana.

The 106-room hotel is centered around a poolscape with a Mojitos Pool Bar and Floridita Food Truck serving Cuban cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Adding to the atmosphere, a classic 1957 Chevy sits at the hotel entrance, while inside Spanish guitarists serenade guests with freshly baked Cuban pastries on hand.

The poolscape at Havana Cabana.

Rooms are designed with a tropical-traditional motif featuring sturdy wood headboards, desks, nightstands and floors in a palette of tranquil aquamarine, white and natural tones.

While the hotel encourages guests to explore Key West by offering shuttle service, bicycles and Vespa rentals, they’ve also tailor-made a day trip to Havana including roundtrip, same-day charter airfare, a guided walking tour of Old Havana and a lunch stop at a historic fishing village once frequented by Hemingway ($995 per person).

The hotel is spacious enough to host events and weddings.

“Key West’s history and natural beauty draw visitors from around the world, while Cuba’s mid-century heritage has captivated artists, writers and historians for generations,” said Mark Vose, Havana Cabana’s general manager. “The Havana Cabana concept celebrates the historic charm of our island neighbor to the south, while offering guests a chance to explore Key West’s authentic character. The result will be a guest experience that’s enchanting, surprising, and downright fun.”

Introductory rates start at $199 per night.