Still need a hotel & tickets to Ultra? The InterCon’s got you covered.
For those last minute party planners who thought they could just wing it—get it together people, Ultra is next weekend!
Fortunately, InterContinental Miami (100 Chopin Plaza, Downtown; 305-577-1000), located at the foot of Bayfront Park downtown and within walking distance to the electronic music festival has got you covered. Their “Ultra Music VIP” package includes:
- Two VIP tickets to Ultra per reservation
- IHG Club access
- Complimentary valet
The only catch? It’s a minimum four night stay. But with the three-day festival running from March 24 to 26, you’ll be all taken care of. Rates from $1,112 per night.
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-577-1000.
