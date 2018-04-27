Stay at these Brickell and Downtown hotels to see a different side of the 305

A bird’s eye view of the Kimpton Epic’s 16th floor pool deck.

Kimpton EPIC is a true modern classic on the downtown hotel scene. I mean, this is where Pitbull filmed the music video for his iconic breakout hit “Hotel Room Service” almost a decade ago. If that’s not enough, it’s also home to Zuma, Exhale Spa and some seriously serene rooms. We think it’s better than the Holiday Inn (but if you prefer, there’s also one of those down the street on Biscayne across from PortMiami).