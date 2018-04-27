Posted on

Stay at these Brickell and Downtown hotels to see a different side of the 305

By Shayne BenowitzFor Miami.com

When it comes to fancy hotels, South Beach gets all the attention. From a smattering of new openings to solid mainstays, there are plenty of lavish hotels to discover in Brickell and downtown. Here’s our guide to the best of the scene.

1. SLS Brickell

SLS hopped across the bay to Brickell for the follow up to its South Beach success. And they partnered with some serious heavy hitters. The usual suspects: Philippe Starck brought his signature surreal design and Spanish chef José Andrés introduced a new gastronomical concept with Bazaar Mar. Hometown golden boy Chef Michael Schwartz helms Italian concept F’ilia and developer Jorge Perez of Related Group lends the space his magic touch with a stellar contemporary art collection.

2. EAST, Miami

As the flagship hotel to Brickell City Centre, EAST, Miami has a slew of privileged amenities just an elevator ride away. Whether it’s a luxury shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue or a culinary journey through Italy at La Centrale, there are plenty of fun diversions. The hotel itself boasts Quinto La Huella, an upscale South American parilla restaurant, the sexy 40th story rooftop bar Sugar and a swimming pool.

3. JW Marriott Marquis

The sparkling JW Marriott Marquis positioned downtown at the mouth of the Miami River is a classic luxury hotel. It also boasts a new concept from the master French chef Daniel Boulud: Boulud Sud. Expect the same French culinary precision and cooking techniques, but freshened up with a coastal Mediterranean bent in dishes like lamb flatbread with pine nuts and labneh and grouper with risotto and snap peas.

4. Mandarin Oriental, Miami

One of the only Forbes 5 Star resorts and spas in Miami, the Mandarin Oriental offers unparalleled luxury on a privileged perch on Brickell Key. It’s also home to La Mar by Gaston Acurio, an essential restaurant for upscale Peruvian cuisine with picturesque views of the bay.

5. Kimpton EPIC

Kimpton EPIC is a true modern classic on the downtown hotel scene. I mean, this is where Pitbull filmed the music video for his iconic breakout hit “Hotel Room Service” almost a decade ago. If that’s not enough, it’s also home to Zuma, Exhale Spa and some seriously serene rooms. We think it’s better than the Holiday Inn (but if you prefer, there’s also one of those down the street on Biscayne across from PortMiami).

6. Four Seasons Miami

At 70 stories, Four Seasons Miami is the tallest building south of Atlanta. On the seventh floor, you’ll find the watery oasis of its rooftop pool along with Edge Steak & Bar helmed by Chef Aaron Brooks. It’s also home to Equinox fitness club and spa.

7. InterContinental Miami

At the southern edge of Bayfront Park overlooking Biscayne Bay, the InterContinental is a classic downtown hotel positioning guests within an easy walk (or MetroMover ride) to American Airlines Arena, PAMM, Frost Science and the Arsht Center. It’s also home to ToroToro, a stylish upscale pan-Latin restaurant in the lobby.

8. Langford Hotel

The Langford is unique for being the only boutique hotel inside a historic building in downtown Miami. Occupying the former Miami National Bank erected in 1925, it oozes Beaux Arts charm. Don’t go looking for the once popular Pawnbroker rooftop bar by the Pubbelly team, though. The hotel recently changed hands to the Eurostar hotel group. You’ll still soak in the same picturesque views, but the space is dubbed Bloom Skybar.

9. Conrad Miami

The Conrad Miami is an ideal luxury hotel for Brickell’s discerning business travelers. Rooms are spacious and plush and some are available as longterm condo-hotel rooms. The Bar at Lvl 25 offers picturesque views of the sparkling skyline and there’s also a fitness center and spa.

10. Atton Brickell

Atton Brickell is a new modern hotel catering to Brickell’s business travelers. The South American hotel brand boasts a Peruvian restaurant in the lobby and a rooftop pool bar. The hotel is positioned on a quiet corner of the bustling neighborhood at the foot of Simpson Park, a luscious urban nature preserve with an impressive hardwood hammock and tropical canopy.

