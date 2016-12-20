The pool overlooking Biscayne Bay at The Standard Spa Miami

First, they brought us One Night Standard.

Now, so as not to confuse anyone, Standard International has launched a second app, dubbed One Night.

Similar to last minute discounted hotel booking apps like HotelTonight, One Night Standard provides discounted, day-of bookings after 3 p.m. at Standard hotels in New York, L.A., and Miami Beach.

With One Night, they’ve branched out to include a curated inventory of Standard-approved hotels.

First launching in September in New York and L.A., they’ve now added Miami and Austin to their inventory with San Francisco, Las Vegas and Chicago forthcoming.

A screenshot of One Night’s Miami hotel offerings.

According to a press release, “One Night selects hotels based exclusively on experience while considering the modern traveler’s rapidly shortening booking window, move toward mobile reservations and desire for on-demand services, paired with a highly discerning sense of hospitality.”

In Miami, that inventory includes The Gale South Beach, The Raleigh, The Vagabond Hotel, EAST, Miami, SLS Brickell and South Beach, Casa Tua, The Freehand and more.

One Night also offers an hour-by-hour guide to the property and its respective neighborhood further curating the guest experience.

For example, at noon while staying at The Standard, the app suggests you head to KYU in Wynwood for brunch. At 5 p.m. from the SLS Brickell, they send you to River Oyster Bar downtown for happy hour.

“One Night offers guests a new way to experience our hotel that caters to their dynamic lifestyles” said Brad Sundock, director of revenue management at the newly opened EAST, Miami in Brickell. “With One Night, we are able to showcase our property to those looking for a new type of hotel environment.”

As of this evening at 6 p.m., you can check into EAST for the night for $239, which happens to be the exact same rate as on their website. The Standard Spa will cost you $179 on One Night and $249 through their website for a savings of $70.

For the spontaneous hotel and design enthusiast looking to save a buck while discovering cool hotels, One Night’s a handy travel app to have in your arsenal.