South Florida’s most luxurious summer hotel packages

A trio of colorful cabanas line the pool at The Confidante. Photo by Chris Sanders.

From a wellness weekend to a romantic rendezvous and family fun packages, the summer is yours for the taking at hotels across South Florida.

Miami Beach

Faena – Epicurean Escape with Francis Mallmann

The man behind Los Fuegos is inviting guests into his open-fire kitchen for a three-night “Epicurean Escape” at Faena (3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-8800) this summer. Star Argentinean chef and asado grillmaster Francis Mallmann is hosting an intimate group of no more than 12 foodies over two long weekends that will include:

Welcome Reception at Faena’s Tree of Life terrace graden with Chef Mallmann for hors d’oeuvres and wine pairings selected by Faena’s sommelier

Welcome bottle of signature Faena wine

Two private cooking classes with Chef Mallmann and the group as he takes you behind the scenes and offers hands-on instruction on some of the techniques behind his most beloved hot and cold dishes including cured wild salmon, tuna crudo, Argentine Beef Tenderloin ‘Milanesa,’ flame-licked vegetables, sweetbreads a la plancha, and more.

Lunch and dinner with Chef Mallmann to feast on the fruits of your labor

Signed copy of Chef Mallmann’s bestselling grilling guide Seven Fires

20% discount on spa treatments at Tierra Santa Healing House

Two passes to the Wet Spa experience

$150 resort credit

Package rates from $2,600 for a three night stay based on double occupancy. Epicurean Escapes with Francis Mallmann will take place June 29-July 2 and August 10-13.

For more information and to book, click here, call 305-535-4697 or email reservations-miamibeach@faena.com.

1 Hotel South Beach – El Clásico

To celebrate Miami hosting the first-ever El Clásico match set in the United States against legendary rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on July 29, 1 Hotel South Beach (2341 Collins Ave., South Beach; 866-615-1111) is making it easy for fútbol fans to catch the match and enjoy South Beach in style with their “El Clásico” package:

Two x 100 Level Sideline tickets for Paris Saint-Germain vs Juventus (for stays including July 26)

Two x 100 Level Sideline tickets for El Clásico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona (for stays including July 29)

Daily Chef’s Breakfast Buffet for two at Beachcraft by Tom Colicchio

Transfer to and from Hard Rock Stadium for games (July 26 and/or July 29)

One El Clásico signature football

Invitations to 1 Rooftop Exclusive Pool Parties (July 27-28)

On-site exclusive viewing party (for stays including July 29)

Rates from $750 per night based on double occupancy. Offer valid July 19-August 2. Stay must include nights of July 26-27 and/or July 28-29.

For more information and to book, click here or call 866-615-1111.

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach – Spa Sanctuary

To celebrate their newly enhanced spa, which includes relaxation pods, wet areas and state-of-the-art fitness facility, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach (One Lincoln Rd., South Beach; 786-276-4000) presents the “Spa Sanctuary” package:

Overnight deluxe accommodations

Complimentary valet and resort fee

80-minute Stress Relief Massage

80-minute Custom Facial

20-minute experience in the new Timeless Capsule private elliptical relaxation room

Rates from $799 per night. Offer valid through July 31.

Additionally, guests who book an 80- or 100-minute treatment during the month of April will receive a complimentary enhancement service, which includes Lifestage Anti-Aging Booster, Micro-Current treatment, Alpha Beta Peel, Hand, Foot and Back Reviver, Moroccan Oil Scalp Treatment, Hot Stone Melter, or Smooth and Firm Body Butter application

For more information and to book, click here or call 786-276-4000.

The Confidante – Bachelorette Bash

Miami Beach is a prime destination for a bachelorette party and The Confidante (4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234) has created the “Bachelorette Bash” package to make your weekend that much more more awesome:

Complimentary welcome bottle of champagne

Two night stay in spacious connecting suites with ocean views and a private terrace

Spa day with champagne, massages and facials

Private 60-minute beach bootcamp or yoga session with V Art of Wellness

Bridal party blowouts and mani/pedis at Warren Tricomi Salon

Pre-game round of fresh pressed juice cocktails at Nina’s House

Brunch at Bird & Bone

Poolside bungalow

Package rates from $4,000 for a two-night stay with four people. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-424-1234.

Brickell

SLS Brickell – Same Sex in the City

To celebrate June’s LGBT Pride Month, SLS Brickell (1300 S. Miami Ave., Brickell; 305-239-1300) has crafted a “Same Sex in the City” package that they say no Carrie, Miranda, Samantha or Stanford could refuse:

Superior King room

In-room bottle of champagne

In-room couples massage

$50 credit to Fi’lia, by Michael Schwartz

Rates from $399. Offer valid June 1-30.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-239-1300.

Fort Lauderdale & Hollywood

Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort – Yoga Retreat

If you didn’t think “Cheeseburgers in Paradise” and Zen went hand in hand, think again! The Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort (1111 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-874-4444) and Margaritavile Sports & Recreation is primed to present its first ever two-night yoga retreat this summer led by yoga teacher Dana Taft and guest speaker Melanie Buffett, Jimmy’s niece, who happens to be a wellness coach and fitness instructor in her own right. The weekend includes:

Casual-luxe water view accommodations

Indoor and outdoor yoga instruction in five different styles

Workshops and learning sessions covering wellness, goal setting and nutrition

Nutritionally balanced meals at breakfast, lunch and dinner

Package rate $1,800 per person. Yoga Retreat takes place July 21-23.

For more information and to book, click here or call 954-874-4444.

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa – Couples Getaway

Plan a romantic rendezvous in Fort Lauderdale at the newly redesigned Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa (3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-4000) with their “Couples Getaway” package:

Complimentary breakfast for two

Complimentary valet parking

Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries upon arrival

Late checkout

Rates from $369 per night. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 954-525-4000. Use promo code: LVU.

Key West

Casa Marina – Family Fun

Make your dollar stretch in Key West with Casa Marina’s (1500 Reynolds St., Key West; 305-296-3535) “Family Fun” package, which includes daily complimentary breakfast for four at Sun Sun. Rates from $374 per night. Offer ongoing. For more information and to book, click here or call 305-296-3535.

Naples

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort – Sea Turtle Suite

Sea turtle nesting season is approaching and LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort (9891 Gulf Shore Dr., Naples; 800-237-6883) in Naples has created the eco-chic “Sea Turtle Suite” package for guests to immerse themselves in nature and learn more about the endangered species. A portion of the proceeds from the Sea Turtle Suite will be donated to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and guests have the opportunity to adopt a sea turtle and bring home a personalized adoption certificate to recognize your support of the ongoing care and treatment of sick and injured sea turtles. During your stay, you’ll receive “turtle tweets,” alerting you to on-property sea turtle sightings, hatchings and releases. The package includes:

Two night luxurious accommodations in a Gulf view suite

Sea Turtle Suite welcome kit complete with a beach bag and large stuffed sea turtle toy

Dinner at Baleen restaurant

Two adult and two children tickets to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Waived nightly resort and vale fee

Package rates from $2,400. Offer valid May through October.

For more information and to book, click here or call 800-237-6883.

Edgewater Beach Hotel – Summer Family Camp

Make the most of your family vacation this summer when Edgewater Beach Hotel (1901 Gulf Shore Blvd., Naples; 866-624-1695) plans out all the activities for you with their “Summer Family Camp:”

Three night accommodations in a two-bedroom suite

Three family outings: choose one excursion like fishing charters or an Everglades tour and two activities like a Naples trolley tour or a visit to the Botanical Garden. Transportation included.

One Parents Night Out, including five hours of babysitting service, transportation and cocktail en route to the local destination of choice

Daily use of beach umbrella

Family Night activity pack with games & snacks

Breakfast daily

One family-style dinner picnic to be enjoyed on the beach or in-suite

Package rates from $2,097. Offer valid June through September.

For more information and to book, click here or call 866-624-1695.

Tampa Bay

Don Cesar – Don & Dalí Museum

Take a trip north to St. Pete Beach on Tampa Bay this summer and stay at the legendary Don Cesar (3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach; 727-360-1881), famously known as the Pink Palace. They’ve teamed up with the world class Dalí Museum for the special “Don & Dalí Museum” package:

Two tickets to Salvador Dali Museum

Breakfast for two each day (two entrees and two non-alcoholic beverages)

One Dali Coffee Table Book

Rates from $309 per night. Offer ongoing.

For more information and to book, click here or call 727-360-1881.