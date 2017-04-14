South Florida’s most luxurious hotel packages this summer

A trio of colorful cabanas line the pool at The Confidante. Photo by Chris Sanders.

From a wellness weekend to a romantic rendezvous and family fun packages, the summer is yours for the taking at hotels across South Florida.

Miami Beach

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach – Spa Sanctuary

To celebrate their newly enhanced spa, which includes relaxation pods, wet areas and state-of-the-art fitness facility, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach (One Lincoln Rd., South Beach; 786-276-4000) presents the “Spa Sanctuary” package:

Overnight deluxe accommodations

Complimentary valet and resort fee

80-minute Stress Relief Massage

80-minute Custom Facial

20-minute experience in the new Timeless Capsule private elliptical relaxation room

Rates from $799 per night. Offer valid through July 31.

Additionally, guests who book an 80- or 100-minute treatment during the month of April will receive a complimentary enhancement service, which includes Lifestage Anti-Aging Booster, Micro-Current treatment, Alpha Beta Peel, Hand, Foot and Back Reviver, Moroccan Oil Scalp Treatment, Hot Stone Melter, or Smooth and Firm Body Butter application

For more information and to book, click here or call 786-276-4000.

The Confidante – Bachelorette Bash

Miami Beach is a prime destination for a bachelorette party and The Confidante (4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234) has created the “Bachelorette Bash” package to make your weekend that much more more awesome:

Complimentary welcome bottle of champagne

Two night stay in spacious connecting suites with ocean views and a private terrace

Spa day with champagne, massages and facials

Private 60-minute beach bootcamp or yoga session with V Art of Wellness

Bridal party blowouts and mani/pedis at Warren Tricomi Salon

Pre-game round of fresh pressed juice cocktails at Nina’s House

Brunch at Bird & Bone

Poolside bungalow

Package rates from $4,000 for a two-night stay with four people. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-424-1234.

Carillon – Spring Detox Weekend

Give your mind, body and soul the spring cleaning treatment with the Carillon’s (6801 Collins Ave., North Beach; 866-800-3858) Spring Detox Weekend, April 27 to 30. Take advantage of the resort’s 70,000-square-foot spa facilities and the guidance of their health, spa and fitness professionals during a weekend that includes:

Three-days of detox meals at Thyme

Detox kit packed with a two-week supply of Opti-cleanse for the GI system, liver cleanse herbal formula, Colon X tablets and a 30-day supply of probiotics for post-detox

Your choice of over 40 daily fitness and mediation classes

Wellness lectures and workshops

Unlimited access to the spa’s thermal experience, which includes Hydrotub, Finnish sauna, Crystal Steam Room, Experience Showers, Foot Baths, Herbal Lanconium and Igloo Room

Cleansing spa treatment

Package rates from $2,700 including overnight stay ($1,500 without accommodations). Offer valid April 27-30.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-514-7000.

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa – Couples Getaway

Plan a romantic rendezvous in Fort Lauderdale at the newly redesigned Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa (3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-4000) with their “Couples Getaway” package:

Complimentary breakfast for two

Complimentary valet parking

Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries upon arrival

Late checkout

Rates from $369 per night. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 954-525-4000. Use promo code: LVU.

Key West

Casa Marina – Family Fun

Make your dollar stretch in Key West with Casa Marina’s (1500 Reynolds St., Key West; 305-296-3535) “Family Fun” package, which includes daily complimentary breakfast for four at Sun Sun. Rates from $374 per night. Offer ongoing. For more information and to book, click here or call 305-296-3535.

Naples

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort – Sea Turtle Suite

Sea turtle nesting season is approaching and LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort (9891 Gulf Shore Dr., Naples; 800-237-6883) in Naples has created the eco-chic “Sea Turtle Suite” package for guests to immerse themselves in nature and learn more about the endangered species. A portion of the proceeds from the Sea Turtle Suite will be donated to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and guests have the opportunity to adopt a sea turtle and bring home a personalized adoption certificate to recognize your support of the ongoing care and treatment of sick and injured sea turtles. During your stay, you’ll receive “turtle tweets,” alerting you to on-property sea turtle sightings, hatchings and releases. The package includes:

Two night luxurious accommodations in a Gulf view suite

Sea Turtle Suite welcome kit complete with a beach bag and large stuffed sea turtle toy

Dinner at Baleen restaurant

Two adult and two children tickets to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Waived nightly resort and vale fee

Package rates from $2,400. Offer valid May through October.

For more information and to book, click here or call 800-237-6883.

Edgewater Beach Hotel – Summer Family Camp

Make the most of your family vacation this summer when Edgewater Beach Hotel (1901 Gulf Shore Blvd., Naples; 866-624-1695) plans out all the activities for you with their “Summer Family Camp:”

Three night accommodations in a two-bedroom suite

Three family outings: choose one excursion like fishing charters or an Everglades tour and two activities like a Naples trolley tour or a visit to the Botanical Garden. Transportation included.

One Parents Night Out, including five hours of babysitting service, transportation and cocktail en route to the local destination of choice

Daily use of beach umbrella

Family Night activity pack with games & snacks

Breakfast daily

One family-style dinner picnic to be enjoyed on the beach or in-suite

Package rates from $2,097. Offer valid June through September.

For more information and to book, click here or call 866-624-1695.