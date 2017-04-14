South Florida’s most luxurious hotel packages this summer
From a wellness weekend to a romantic rendezvous and family fun packages, the summer is yours for the taking at hotels across South Florida.
Miami Beach
The Ritz-Carlton South Beach – Spa Sanctuary
To celebrate their newly enhanced spa, which includes relaxation pods, wet areas and state-of-the-art fitness facility, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach (One Lincoln Rd., South Beach; 786-276-4000) presents the “Spa Sanctuary” package:
- Overnight deluxe accommodations
- Complimentary valet and resort fee
- 80-minute Stress Relief Massage
- 80-minute Custom Facial
- 20-minute experience in the new Timeless Capsule private elliptical relaxation room
Rates from $799 per night. Offer valid through July 31.
Additionally, guests who book an 80- or 100-minute treatment during the month of April will receive a complimentary enhancement service, which includes Lifestage Anti-Aging Booster, Micro-Current treatment, Alpha Beta Peel, Hand, Foot and Back Reviver, Moroccan Oil Scalp Treatment, Hot Stone Melter, or Smooth and Firm Body Butter application
For more information and to book, click here or call 786-276-4000.
The Confidante – Bachelorette Bash
Miami Beach is a prime destination for a bachelorette party and The Confidante (4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234) has created the “Bachelorette Bash” package to make your weekend that much more more awesome:
- Complimentary welcome bottle of champagne
- Two night stay in spacious connecting suites with ocean views and a private terrace
- Spa day with champagne, massages and facials
- Private 60-minute beach bootcamp or yoga session with V Art of Wellness
- Bridal party blowouts and mani/pedis at Warren Tricomi Salon
- Pre-game round of fresh pressed juice cocktails at Nina’s House
- Brunch at Bird & Bone
- Poolside bungalow
Package rates from $4,000 for a two-night stay with four people. Offer valid through December.
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-424-1234.
Carillon – Spring Detox Weekend
Give your mind, body and soul the spring cleaning treatment with the Carillon’s (6801 Collins Ave., North Beach; 866-800-3858) Spring Detox Weekend, April 27 to 30. Take advantage of the resort’s 70,000-square-foot spa facilities and the guidance of their health, spa and fitness professionals during a weekend that includes:
- Three-days of detox meals at Thyme
- Detox kit packed with a two-week supply of Opti-cleanse for the GI system, liver cleanse herbal formula, Colon X tablets and a 30-day supply of probiotics for post-detox
- Your choice of over 40 daily fitness and mediation classes
- Wellness lectures and workshops
- Unlimited access to the spa’s thermal experience, which includes Hydrotub, Finnish sauna, Crystal Steam Room, Experience Showers, Foot Baths, Herbal Lanconium and Igloo Room
- Cleansing spa treatment
Package rates from $2,700 including overnight stay ($1,500 without accommodations). Offer valid April 27-30.
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-514-7000.
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa – Couples Getaway
Plan a romantic rendezvous in Fort Lauderdale at the newly redesigned Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa (3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-4000) with their “Couples Getaway” package:
- Complimentary breakfast for two
- Complimentary valet parking
- Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries upon arrival
Late checkout
Rates from $369 per night. Offer valid through December.
For more information and to book, click here or call 954-525-4000. Use promo code: LVU.
Key West
Casa Marina – Family Fun
Make your dollar stretch in Key West with Casa Marina’s (1500 Reynolds St., Key West; 305-296-3535) “Family Fun” package, which includes daily complimentary breakfast for four at Sun Sun. Rates from $374 per night. Offer ongoing. For more information and to book, click here or call 305-296-3535.
Naples
LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort – Sea Turtle Suite
Sea turtle nesting season is approaching and LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort (9891 Gulf Shore Dr., Naples; 800-237-6883) in Naples has created the eco-chic “Sea Turtle Suite” package for guests to immerse themselves in nature and learn more about the endangered species. A portion of the proceeds from the Sea Turtle Suite will be donated to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and guests have the opportunity to adopt a sea turtle and bring home a personalized adoption certificate to recognize your support of the ongoing care and treatment of sick and injured sea turtles. During your stay, you’ll receive “turtle tweets,” alerting you to on-property sea turtle sightings, hatchings and releases. The package includes:
- Two night luxurious accommodations in a Gulf view suite
- Sea Turtle Suite welcome kit complete with a beach bag and large stuffed sea turtle toy
- Dinner at Baleen restaurant
- Two adult and two children tickets to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida
- Waived nightly resort and vale fee
Package rates from $2,400. Offer valid May through October.
For more information and to book, click here or call 800-237-6883.
Edgewater Beach Hotel – Summer Family Camp
Make the most of your family vacation this summer when Edgewater Beach Hotel (1901 Gulf Shore Blvd., Naples; 866-624-1695) plans out all the activities for you with their “Summer Family Camp:”
- Three night accommodations in a two-bedroom suite
- Three family outings: choose one excursion like fishing charters or an Everglades tour and two activities like a Naples trolley tour or a visit to the Botanical Garden. Transportation included.
- One Parents Night Out, including five hours of babysitting service, transportation and cocktail en route to the local destination of choice
- Daily use of beach umbrella
- Family Night activity pack with games & snacks
- Breakfast daily
- One family-style dinner picnic to be enjoyed on the beach or in-suite
Package rates from $2,097. Offer valid June through September.
For more information and to book, click here or call 866-624-1695.