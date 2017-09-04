South Florida’s most luxurious fall hotel packages

Summer might be over, but it doesn’t mean a lavish South Florida getaway is out of the question. These are some of our favorite luxury packages in nearby destinations.

Faena Miami Beach – Faena For Families

If you’re traveling with the extended family this fall, Faena (3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305 535 4697) has created the “Faena For Families” package where you’ll receive 50% off a second room of equal or lower category. The package also includes:

Daily American breakfast for up to three guests per room in Veranda

Complimentary Faena Play half-day session for up to two children ages 4-12

Rates from $595 per night. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305 535 4697.

Hotel Colonnade, Coral Gables – Ballers

Inspired by HBO’s Ballers television show, which is set in Miami, the Hotel Colonnade (180 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-441-2600) in Coral Gables has created a package inviting you to ball out like Spencer Strasmore and live out your most luxurious Miami fantasies. The “Ballers” package includes:

Two night stay in the Presidential Suite

Miami Dolphins Club Seat tickets, which include plush lower level seating with flat screen televisions in each section, premium open bar and complimentary food

One-day Lamborghini Spyder exotic car rental with curbside drop-off and pick-up.

One-day 70-foot private luxury yacht charter including three bottles of champagne

A custom suit by legendary local tailor Massimo Roma. After consultation and measurements, the details will be sent to Italy where the suit is built. Four weeks later, the suit will be shipped to guests anywhere in the world.

Welcome bottle of Champagne

Daily breakfast at Aragon Café

Package rates from $15,000 for two nights. Offer valid through September 24.

For more information and to book, click here or call 866-837-4251.

Boca Raton Resort & Club – Sip, Sun, Spa

Unwind at Boca Raton Resort & Club with a relaxing spa-cation and their “Sip, Sun, Spa” package:

Deluxe accommodations

Ritual Bath at Waldorf Astoria Spa

Sea-Level concierge beach service in addition to chairs and umbrellas

Welcome cocktail at the Monkey Bar

$400 spa credit

$100 dining credit

Rates from $679 per night based on double occupancy. Offer valid through September.

For more information and to book, click here or call 888-543-1286.

The Don Cesar, St. Pete Beach – Queen of Her Castle

Getaway to The Don Cesar (3400 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach; 727-360-1881) in St. Pete Beach for a romantic retreat at the iconic Pink Palace where you can be “Queen of Her Castle:”

Luxury two-story penthouse accommodations featuring sweeping views, multiple bedrooms, plush living area, kitchen, and oversized, private terrace

Round-trip airport transportation in a Rolls Royce, complete with red carpet arrival and Champagne toast

Luxury day bed with personal beach butler on the sugar sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico

Serenade by Lobby Bar pianist with Dom Perignon Rosé

24k dessert

Be Celebrated Spa Package (90 min Oceana Renewal Body Treatment, 60 min Custom Organic Facial, Glass of Champagne)

Rates from $4,185. Offer ongoing.

For more information and to book, click here or call 727-360-1881.