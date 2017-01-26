South Florida hotel packages to ignite your wanderlust

Fontainebleau will once again host the Best of the Best at the Sobe Wine & Food Festival in February.

From the South Beach Wine & Food Festival to Spring Training or a family vacation in Disney, these hotel packages will get you on the road.

Fontainebleau – SOBE Festival Weekend

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns to the shores of Miami February 24-26 and the Fontainebleau is inviting attendees to stay the weekend with them. As longtime hosts of one of the festival’s hottest events Best of the Best, Fontainebleau’s “SOBE Festival Weekend” package includes:

Daily breakfast at Vida for two guests

Complimentary room upgrade (based on availability upon check-in)

One autographed cookbook by celebrity chef Scott Conant

Nightly rates from $454. Valid February 22-26.

For more information and to book, click here fontainebleau.com/stay or call 800-548-8886.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa – Spring Training

Travel With the new Ballpark of Palm Beaches baseball complex of 12 fields opening just in time for Spring Training, Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa has designed a package especially for fans of the home teams Washington National and Houston Astros. The “Spring Training Travel” package includes:

Oceanfront suite accommodations

Daily breakfast

Swag for the game upon arrival

Rates start at $799. Valid from February 28-March 31.

For more information and to book, click here http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pbisg-palm-beach-marriott-singer-island-beach-resort-and-spa/ or call 561-340-1700.

The Grove Resort & Spa, Orlando – Spring Break Upgrades & Discounts

If you’re planning a Spring Break trip to Orlando, consider the newly opened, 106-acre Grove Resort & Spa. With their free bedroom upgrade, whenever you book a one- or two-bedroom suite, enjoy an extra bedroom for free. Three bedroom, two-bathroom suites, are upgraded to three bathrooms, free. The longer you stay, the more you’ll save with 20 to 40% off rates.

Nightly rates start at $209. Promo code: DEBUT. Valid March 10-April 6.

For more information and to book, click here https://gc.synxis.com/rez.aspx?Hotel=71594&Chain=20278&arrive=2/16/2017&depart=2/19/2017&adult=1&child=0&promo=DEBUT or call.