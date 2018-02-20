She had sex with Donald Trump. Now this porn star wants to entertain South Florida

Save the dates: March 9-10 and April 13-14.

Stormy Daniels is coming to her (alleged) former boyfriend’s sometime turf of South Florida on a tour that is sure to be …. hmm…we’re not sure.

New dates added! Here is my updated/latest schedule! pic.twitter.com/cxaMB5VERr — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) February 19, 2018

According to a tweet posted to her official Twitter account, the porn star will be “performing” at Solid Gold in Pompano Beach, which has “an enormous double pole stage,” according to its website. It does not advertise the tour stop on the site yet.

According to her schedule she tweeted out, Daniels will return the following month to the strip club Ultra West strip club (tickets run from $25-$1,000). The gentleman’s venue on Clematis Street is described as having a casual, “Cheers” like environment.

“Ultra is the ultimate upscale experience without the upscale prices!” reads the website, which adds that it has three stages, six private lap dance couches and five VIP private dance rooms. Ultra is also a short drive to Trump’s Winter White House, Mar A Lago. We have a feeling the real estate mogul turned leader of the free world won’t be making the trip.

Back to Stormy: Though Twitter is one way Daniels is getting the word out about her appearances, she also has hired a publicity firm, which may need to brush up on how to write press releases.

According to the New York Post, a hot mess of a release was recently sent out about Stormy’s Flirt4Free live chat show scheduled for Wednesday. The link to her tweet about it has been dismantled, and it did not include proper information on the times.

We have a feeling the adult film star’s diehard fans will figure out a way to find out where she’ll be, though.

Here’s to hoping her “Make America Horny Again Tour” includes more details about her fling with President Donald Trump.

The Triple X actress, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford, was allegedly paid $130,000 in hush money over her alleged 2006 affair with Trump shortly after his marriage to Melania and birth of Barron. POTUS’ longtime lawyer Michael D. Cohen admitted last week that he had indeed paid Daniels out of his own pocket.

That means her NDA is null and void, so ask her any questions you want, guys and gals.