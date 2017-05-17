Posted on

This Royal Caribbean cruise deal is so good we don’t want to tell you about it

Miami Herald Staff

We don’t usually write about cruise deals. But if you’re looking for a great price on an Asia trip, the itineraries and pricing make this worth a look.

In April and May of 2018, Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas makes a 41-day repositioning voyage from Singapore to Miami via the Atlantic. Booked through CruCon Cruise Outlet, fares start at $2,637 per person, double occupancy, and include $450 to spend onboard.

If a month-plus stretches your calendar, you can go for one of three two-week segments: Singapore to Dubai (13 nights, starting at $971 per person), Dubai to Barcelona (15 nights, including the Suez Canal, starting at $867 per person) and Barcelona to Miami (13 nights, starting at $799 per person.)

For full itineraries and details, check out crucon.com.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

There is a pizza in Miami that is three feet long and one foot wide. And it comes with beer.
#HIALEAHNOW is ending with breakdancing, barbecue and a bang

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Who serves up organic food in Miami? We’ll tell you because you asked nicely.
Miami Guide
5 Things We Love About Little Haiti
Miami’s definitive guide to Haitian Compas Fest
Chug these new brews debuting during American Craft Beer Week
Even the lobsters can’t complain about South Beach’s Lobster Bar Sea Grille
Tourists Start your night or finish it off at this new lounge at the SLS Brickell
New openings are happening every day at Brickell City Centre
Get your drink on at this new pop-up cocktail lab while it lasts
Miami-Dade has a bunch of luxury movie theaters all of a sudden. We have details.
Top things to do at the new Frost Science Museum