This Royal Caribbean cruise deal is so good we don’t want to tell you about it

In April and May of 2018, Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas makes a 41-day repositioning voyage from Singapore to Miami via the Atlantic. Booked through CruCon Cruise Outlet, fares start at $2,637 per person, double occupancy, and include $450 to spend onboard.

If a month-plus stretches your calendar, you can go for one of three two-week segments: Singapore to Dubai (13 nights, starting at $971 per person), Dubai to Barcelona (15 nights, including the Suez Canal, starting at $867 per person) and Barcelona to Miami (13 nights, starting at $799 per person.)

For full itineraries and details, check out crucon.com.