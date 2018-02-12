Planning a vacation? Here are the best hotels in the Florida Keys

The tranquil beach at The Moorings Village in Islamorada.

The Florida Keys hotels are on the road to recovery since Hurricane Irma made landfall in September 2017. Here’s your guide to what’s open and where to stay in Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon and the Lower Keys.

We’ve also given you the scoop on when you can expect some of the island chain’s most beloved resorts to re-open.

Once you reach Key West, we’ve got a to do list and a hotel guide waiting for you.

But first, your Florida Keys hotel guide…

Key Largo

Sunsets at Kona Kai in Key Largo are legendary.

Kona Kai Resort

Composed of 13 free-standing cottages overlooking Florida Bay, Key Largo’s Kona Kai Resort (97802 Overseas Hwy.; 305-852-7200) is a kitschy and inviting oasis beautifully landscaped with tropical plants and flowers. The property features a swimming pool and small marina and dock jutting into the water for an incredible place to take in the famous sunset. Kayaks, standup paddle boards and paddleboats are available for guests to use at their leisure. Current rates from $299.

An aerial shot of Playa Largo’s 15 acre property on the Florida Bay

Playa Largo Resort & Spa

Playa Largo Resort & Spa (97450 Overseas Hwy.; 305-853-1001) is the first newly built hotel in Key Largo in over 20 years, bringing with it a touch of unprecedented luxury. The resort overlooks the tranquil Florida Bay and boasts four superb dining venues and spacious guest rooms. Current rates from $349.

Islamorada

Tranquility awaits at The Moorings in Islamorada.

The Moorings Village

Situated on 18 lushly landscaped oceanfront acres, The Moorings Village (123 Beach Rd.; 305-664-4708) is a tranquil hideaway composed of 18 beautifully appointed guest cottages. It’s earned its reputation as one of the most sought after getaways in the Keys and defines the barefoot luxury and tranquility that Islamorada offers. The property boasts a 25-meter swimming pool for lap swimming, tennis courts, a gym and, of course, that idyllic private beach dotted by hammocks and palm trees. Current rates from $1,309.

The swimming pool at Amara Cay Resort. Amara Cay Resort

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with interiors awash in natural tones and organic materials, Amara Cay (80001 Overseas Hwy.; 305-664-0073) presents an inviting retreat on this island, known as the sport-fishing capital of the world. The property re-opened after Hurricane Irma in mid-December with a brand new restaurant ReelBurger with a menu boasting both gourmet burgers and local catch. Current rates from $248.

Marathon & Lower Keys

Inside a newly renovated guest room at Skipjack.

Skipjack Resort & Marina

Wedged between a canal and the Sombrero Country Club, Skipjack Resort & Marina (19 Sombrero Blvd.; 305-600-4281) is a Marathon motel with refurbished guest rooms, a swimming pool, tiki bar and complimentary continental breakfast. On weekend evenings, a local food truck serving authentic Mexican food positions itself in the parking lot. Current rates from $154.

Re-Opening Soon

A stylish guest room at Postcard Inn.

Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina, Islamorada

Slated to Re-Open: In phases starting in March

Playing up the retro charm of a 1950s beach vacation, Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina at Holiday Isle (84001 Overseas Hwy.; 305-664-2321) is a stylish, all-encompassing retreat in Islamorada boasting a full service marina, private beach, lagoon-style pool and popular Tiki bar.

Poolside cabanas at Cheeca Lodge. Cheeca Lodge & Spa, Islamorada

Slated to Re-Open: March 30

Occupying 27 lush, waterfront acres in Islamorada, Cheeca Lodge and Spa (81801 Overseas Hwy.; 305-712-7166) has been a favored getaway of American presidents, Hollywood celebrities, anglers and holidaymakers since 1946. It boasts spacious suites, a private beach and a pier for fishing charters and excursions, as well as a collection of excellent restaurants.

The private lagoon at Hawks Cay. Hawks Cay Resort, Lower Keys

Slated to Re-open: In phases starting in second quarter of 2018

A sprawling family-friendly resort on Duck Key, Hawks Cay Resort (61 Hawks Cay Blvd., Duck Key; 866-347-2675) offers a getaway with a private beach, glittering swimming pools, fishing charters, a dolphin experience and multiple restaurants. Choose from traditional hotel rooms or villas with up to three bedrooms.

A Little Palm Island bungalow at night. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, Lower Keys

Slated to Re-open: Early 2019

A private island off the coast of the Florida Keys with a romantic Robinson Crusoe appeal, Little Palm Island (2800 Overseas Hwy.; 305-872-2524) is home to 15 thatched roof bungalows housing 30 luxurious suites, a fine dining restaurant and a spa. It’s a favorite among honeymooners and lovebirds celebrating an anniversary.