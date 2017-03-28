New gym, spa, vegan restaurant complete 1 Hotel’s wellness offerings

1 Hotel South Beach (2341 Collins Ave., South Beach; 866-615-1111), which opened its doors almost exactly two years ago to the day, is finally putting the finishing touches on its offerings with Spartan Gym, Bamford Haybarn Spa and Plnthouse vegan restaurant, which all opened within the span of the last three months. Each of these interconnected venues occupies the second floor of the hotel’s southern wing.

The Gym

Spartan Gym is the first brick and mortar gym by Spartan Race, the popular obstacle course competition held across the country and around the world. The 14,000-square-foot gym joins Soul Cycle, which opened on the hotel’s ground floor a year ago.

Spartan is equipped with weight machines, free weights, cardio equipment and three studios for group fitness classes, including yoga. What makes the gym unique is its obstacle-inspired offerings, complete with overhead ropes, nets pipes and astroturf, which are utilized in the 55-minute Spartan Circuit class.

Currently, membership is only available to guests and residents of 1 Hotel, but anyone can drop into a fitness class for $20 and a general membership will be available sometime this spring.

The Spa

A tranquil treatment room at the Bamford Haybarn Spa.

The first U.S. location of the British Bamford Haybarn Spa is found adjacent to Spartan Gym offering an organic and holistic wellness experience. The interiors, designed by Spencer Fung, are awash in natural wood and stone that feels at home within the hotel’s already established eco-luxe aesthetic.

At 4,500-square feet, the spa centers around the Woodland Room with a bubbling fountain to ease you into relaxation before your treatment in one of 12 different private rooms. With a full menu of massages, facials, body treatments, manicures and pedicures the Bamford Signature Treatment (90 minutes, $245) starts with a cleansing foot bath, followed by a combination of shiatsu, meridian and Swedish massage encouraging the positive flow of energy throughout the body and detoxification of organs.

Locker rooms are relatively small with showers and a steam room that would fit no more than two people comfortably. The Salotto Beauty Parlor is also onsite for cuts, color and hairstyling.

The Vegan Restaurant

Matthew Kenney brings his plant-based lifestyle to 1 Hotel with Plnthouse restaurant.

Vegan chef pioneer, restaurateur and educator Matthew Kenney rounds out 1 Hotel’s wellness offerings with the opening of his second Miami restaurant Plnthouse as the follow up to Plant Food + Wine, his debut in Wynwood. Perched at the eastern edge of the hotel on the elevated pool deck, the airy, sun-filled dining room overlooks the Atlantic for a feel-good setting to nourish the body.

The fast-casual concept is open for breakfast and lunch daily (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) with a plant-based menu that includes salads, bowls, smoothies, juice, coffee, cocktails, beer, wine and sandwiches, which can be enjoyed in the dining room or on its spacious oceanfront patio.

Some of the more inventive menu items include the garbanzo scramble ($16) for breakfast made of roasted and steamed vegetables and herbs with chipotle aioli and the reuben sandwich ($16) made of smoked mushroom, mustard seed kraut, arugula and sun-dried tomato Russian dressing on rye bread.

Plnthouse joins the collection of restaurants at 1 Hotel that includes Beachcraft by Tom Colicchio, STK, a grab-and-go cafe, lobby bar and handful of poolside restaurants.