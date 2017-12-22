The Don Cesar in St. Pete Beach is known as The Pink Palace.

The Museum of Ice Cream may have opened inside the Faena District for all of your on-trend, Millennial pink Instagram staging enjoyment, but Florida hotels seems to have been ahead of the trend with this of-the-moment hue.

Wait, what exactly is Millennial pink and why should we care, you ask? The color seems to have hit its saturation point in summer 2016, ranging from pale blush pink to salmon-coral. The color continues to crop up everywhere from fashion to design and as ubiquitous Instagram backdrops, thus declared the color of the generation.

This room at the Museum of Ice Cream is bananas! Katie Gibbs

While hotelier Alan Faena otherwise has a passion for red, these iconic Florida hotels are all about blushing Millennial pink. Start practicing your poses and book a stay. We’ve got some inspo for you.

Boca Raton Resort & Club.

Boca Raton Resort

The Boca Raton Resort originally opened in 1926, but didn’t convert its cloister facade to pink until the 1950s. Today, it’s one of South Florida’s most lavish resorts with multiple restaurants, a spa and a separate beach club.

This pink stucco beauty also has a pool shaped like the state of Florida.

The Colony, Palm Beach

The Colony opened its pink doors in Palm Beach in 1947 and has played host to everyone from John Lennon to Judy Garland and British royalty. Today, it retains its Old World charm with cabaret shows and a lively scene at the Polo Club.

Stage your insta poolside at The Don Cesar.

The Don Cesar, St. Pete Beach

The Don Cesar debuted on St. Pete Beach in 1928. Today, it boasts 277 rooms overlooking the sugar white sands of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the signature restaurant Mariatna Grill for frozen drinks and fresh seafood

The Vinoy Renaissance is a classic pink Florida hotel.

The Vinoy Renaissance, St. Petersburg

The Vinoy Renaissance originally opened in 1925 with its coral pink facade created custom by Gutta Percha Paint Company with the color named for the hotel. Today, it boasts a marina, golf club and multiple restaurant.