This historic hotel in Puerto Rico is getting a Miami-style renovation

Michael Capponi and Eric Milon know a thing or two about throwing a party. The veteran nightlife moguls behind Miami nightclubs like Mansion, Opium, B.E.D. and too many more to list, have take their talents to Puerto Rico to give an assist to the multimillion dollar redesign of the classic El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde. Together with Puerto Rico’s nightlife king and Brava Nightclub owner, Shimmy Mchugh, the group will unveil El San Juan Beach Club during Memorial Day Weekend.

El San Juan Hotel, which first opened in 1958, underwent its transformation courtesy of New York-based Jeffrey Beers International, the same firm responsible for renovating much of Miami Beach’s famed Fontainebleau resort. The upgrades include remodeled guest rooms, new dining and retail options, upgrades to the fitness center and the spa facilities and a modern upgrade to the hotel’s iconic lobby space.

El San Juan Hotel has undergone a major transformation.

The Beach Club includes a new pool and 22 luxury cabanas and 60-foot-long daybeds that offer guests the chance for luxurious fun in the sun. The Beach Club also has its own restaurant, Aquarelle, situated oceanfront with a French-Caribbean menu courtesy of Chef Gonzalo Rivera, a Chef Michael Mina protege.

El San Juan Beach Club offers different amenities for parties that go from day to night.

Capponi, a Miami native, feels right at home working in Puerto Rico: “For years I have been coming to Puerto Rico to visit its incredible rain forests, enjoy the island’s heritage and culture and stay at El San Juan Hotel.” The project, he said, is a perfect marriage of his experience in nightlife and his love of this iconic property.

Last year the hotel was added to the Curio Collection by Hilton, a group of Hilton hotels with unique branding, which will allow the landmark to retain its identity within the Hilton portfolio.

The pool area at El San Juan Hotel Handout

The weekend kicks off with a reception in the lobby on Saturday, May 27 and the unveiling of Brava Nightclub. On Sunday afternoon, El San Juan Beach Club will debut with a party featuring DJ Ivan Robles and DJ Arlette and continue into the evening with a white and black party to showcase Aquarelle.

El San Juan Beach Club will transform the hotel into a day-long party.

Culinary offerings from the Beach Club menu include Peruvian-style Wahoo tiradito, grilled octopus and an abundant chilled seafood platter and a list of specialty cocktails.

Andro Nodarse-León of León Mayer & Co., one of the owners and asset manager of the resort, said in a statement that this weekend is just a peek at what’s to come with the El San Juan Beach Club: “Our opening events during Memorial Day weekend will set the tone for the continued celebrations at Beach Club to be a playfully elegant environment with year-round weekend festivities.”

El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, 6063 Avenida Isla Verde, Carolina, Puerto Rico; El San Juan Beach Club is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Information and book www.elsanjuanhotel.com