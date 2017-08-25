Miami Pet-Friendly Hotel Guide

Pets welcome at the newly renovated Loews Hotel.

Yes, tomorrow’s #NationalDogDay—prepare for a barrage of puppy pix in your Instagram feed.

As a dog owner and frequent traveler, myself, I know there’s a lot to consider when it comes to traveling and your four-legged friend, from airline and kennel fees to hotels and their various pet policies.

Fortunately for dog owners today, more hotels are pet friendly. Just keep the following in mind before you plan an all-out vacay with Fido:

Be prepared with vaccination and service animal documentation for front desk attendants.

Typically, maid service will not attend to your room while you have an unsupervised pet inside. Weigh your options between planning a nice long walk when housekeeping knocks or dealing with a dirty room.

If you’d rather leave your pooch at home, Rascal’s a regular at the Alton Road Animal Hospital. We call it the Doggy Spa. Otherwise, here’s your guide to pet friendly hotels in Miami.

Eco-friendly luxury is the life for this pampered pooch at 1 Hotel South Beach.

1 Hotel South Beach

Pet Policy: Pets 40 pounds and smaller are welcome.

Price: No fee up front. If room is determined to be especially dirty, a $100 fee will be added to the bill.

Special Offer: When pooches dine with their owners on the terrace at Beachcraft, they’ll enjoy delectable dog treats made of a chicken liver bacon treat with a ketchup glaze and raw cuts of beef, carrots, celery and blueberries gratis until the end of the month.

2341 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305- 604-1000; 1hotels.com/south-beach

This pup’s living the Acqualina lux life. #blessed

Acqualina Resort & Spa

Pet Policy: Guests are welcome to bring pets with a combined weight of less than 25 pounds.

Price: $100 one-time, non-refundable pet fee.

Pet Goodies: A complimentary mat, dog food and bottle of water upon arrival.

17975 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 305-918-8000; acqualinaresort.com

Atton Brickell

Pet Policy: All dogs welcome.

Price: $125 non-refundable fee

Pet Goodies: Dog bowls provided and small/medium dog beds available.

1500 SW 1st Ave., Brickell; 786-600-2600; attonbrickellmiami.com

@hamiltonbarkley says woof! to The Confidante’s colorful cabanas.

Confidante Miami Beach

Pet Policy: Pets 50 pounds and smaller are welcome or a max of two dogs with a combined weight of 75 pounds.

Price: $175 non-refundable deposit for up to six nights.

Pet Goodies: Guests receive a small bag of treats and waste bags.

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-4041; theconfidantemiamibeach.unbound.hyatt.com

Delano South Beach

Pet Policy: Dogs 15 pounds and smaller are welcome.

Price: $100 per stay.

1685 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-672-2000; morganshotelgroup.com/delano

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Pet Policy: The Fontainebleau will accommodate “non-aggressive domestic pets.” Maximum of two pets per room up to 50 pounds each.

Price: $100 one-time, non-refundable cleaning fee per pet in room. Waived for medical service animals with proof of certification. If pet is unattended and inconveniencing other guests (i.e., barking in the room), you’ll receive a warning. On the second violation, a $100 “time out” fee will be applied.

Pet Goodies: Complimentary dog tag with “return to” information, plus an onsite oceanfront dog park. In-room pet movies on-demand.

4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2000; fontainebleau.com

Hotel Astor

Pet Policy: Two dogs weighing no more than 25 pounds maximum.

Price: $60 per dog.

Pet Goodies: Treats, bowls and bed.

956 Washington Ave., South Beach; 305-531-8081; hotelastor.com

Hyatt Centric South Beach

Pet Policy: Pets 50 pounds and smaller are welcome.

Price: $100 non-refundable fee for a stay of up to six nights. If longer, additional fees may be assessed. Fee waived for service animals.

Pet Goodies: Upon check-in pets are greeted with a dog bed, bowl, welcome card and biscuit.

1600 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-695-7400; southbeachmiami.centric.hyatt.com

Kimpton Hotels are always pet friendly.

Kimpton Miami Hotels: EPIC, Surfcomber, Anglers

Pet Policy: Kimpton’s Florida hotels welcome all fury, feathery, or scaly pets — no matter their size, weight or breed. If the pet fits through the door, they are more than welcomed to enjoy a pet-tastic stay.

Price: Free

Pet Goodies: VIP (Very Important Pet) Amenities include:

Plush doggie bed loaners, toys, food, water bowls and mats – these amenities are delivered to the room upon arrival when indicated that a pet will be checking-in.

A nightly turndown of treats

A concierge list of nearby pet-friendly restaurants, parks, groomers and pet boutiques.

Nightly complimentary wine reception — pets are welcome to join the party!

kimptonhotels.com

Rascal and Jacko love The Gates.

The Gates Hotel South Beach

Pet Policy: Pets under 50 pounds are welcome.

Price: $50 non-refundable fee.

It’s a dog’s life at Loews Hotel.

Loews Miami Beach

Pet Policy: Maximum of two pets per room.

Price: $50 non-refundable fee per pet.

Pet Goodies: The Loews Loves Pets Program extends to all their hotel properties and provides pets with the following amenities at Loews Miami Beach:

Name tag

Bowl and mat for the bowl

Special treats

Special in-room dining menus for pet guests offering gourmet pet-friendly dishes created by Loews chefs

Loaner pet bed, litter boxes, scoopers, scratching pads and other pet accessories so guests can pack light

Pet sitting

Pet walking routes and a list of local pet friendly restaurants

1621 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-604-1601; www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach

The Miami Beach EDITION

Pet Policy: Pets 25 pounds and smaller are welcome.

Price: $150 non-refundable sanitation fee

Pet Goodies: Doggie beds, bowls, treats and toys.

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com/miami-beach

Just being adorable at the Mondrian.

Mondrian South Beach

Pet Policy: Pets 20 pounds and smaller welcome.

Price: $100 non-refundable fee.

Pet Goodies: Pets are welcome on the pool deck.

1100 West Ave., South Beach; 305-514-1500; morganshotelgroup.com

Residence Inn Surfside

Pet Policy: Pets welcome. Please contact hotel to discuss details.

Price: $100 non-refundable fee.

Pet Goodies: Daily treats

Special Events: Come out Tuesday August 29 for the Dog Days of Summer Pet Adoption party from noon to 2 p.m. in partnership with North Shore Animal League America.

9200 Collins Ave., Surfside; 305-514-3101; marriott.com

This pooch loves his perch at Shore Club.

Shore Club

Pet Policy: Pets under 20 pounds welcome.

Price: $200 refundable deposit per stay.

1901 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com

SLS Brickell

Pet Policy: Dogs 25 pounds and smaller are welcome.

Price: $150 per stay.

1300 S. Miami Ave., Brickell; 305-239-1300; slshotels.com/brickell

This Frenchie is traveling in style at Stanton South Beach

Stanton South Beach

Pet Policy: Dogs under 25 pounds are welcome.

Price: $150 non-refundable sanitation fee per week.

161 Ocean Dr., South Beach; 305-536-7700; marriott.com

Turnberry Isle Miami

Pet Policy: Pets under 25 pounds are welcome.

Price: $25 per stay, plus a one-time, non-refundable cleaning fee of $100.

Pet Goodies: Dog beds and bowls

19999 West Country Club Drive, Aventura; 305-932-6200; turnbe rryislemiami.com

Washington Park Hotel

Pet Policy: Dogs are welcome.

Price: Free when booking the Furry Bark package, which also gives owners 10 percent off their room.

Pet Goodies: BarkBox with glow-in-the-dark rubber ball, maple bacon dog biscuits, flexi-bowl for traveling, chew toy, travel tips for your dog.

1050 Washington Ave., South Beach; 305-421-6265; wphsouthbeach.com

Chowing down at W Miami.

W Miami

Pet Policy: Pets 45 pounds and smaller are welcome.

Price: $100 one-time check-in fee + $25 per night cleaning fee.

Pet Goodies: Welcome package full of dog- or cat-friendly items, including a pet toy, treat, W Hotels pet tag, bed, food, water bowl with floor mat, clean-up bags and details about their Whatever/Whenever® pet services. Pets can also expect a special treat at turn down. Concierge pet services also available.

485 Brickell Ave., Brickell; 305-503-4400; wmiamihotel.com

W South Beach

Pet Policy: One pet per room no more than 40 pounds.

Price: $100 non-refundable cleaning fee + $25 per night.

Pet Goodies: Welcome package full of dog- or cat-friendly items, including a pet toy, treat, W Hotels pet tag, bed, food, water bowl with floor mat, clean-up bags and details about their Whatever/Whenever® pet services. Pets can also expect a special treat at turn down. Concierge pet services also available.

2201 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-938-3000; wsouthbeach.com