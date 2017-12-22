Stay in the know with the latest hotel openings, closings and what’s coming soon.

The front desk at Palihouse West Hollywood. The Los Angeles-based Paligroup has plans to open a hotel down the street from The Freehand Miami on Indian Creek Drive in early 2019.

We’re Getting a Palihouse

Trendy Los Angeles-based boutique hotel group Paligroup has its eyes on both Miami and Seattle as the first two cities outside of California to expand its brand. With popular hotels in Santa Monica, West Hollywood and Melrose, they plan to open Palihouse Miami Beach by early 2019 at 3101 Indian Creek Drive, just a few blocks north of The Freehand Miami. With a similarly eclectic, shabby-chic aesthetic, they should make for cozy neighbors. The 70-room hotel will feature a lobby bar, pool, beach service and private dock.

Check into the trendy Clinton Hotel on Washington Avenue.

Clinton Hotel Reopens

The hotel group that brought us The Plymouth and played a major role in revitalizing South Beach’s Collins Park branched out to a project further south at 825 Washington Avenue. Think Hotel Group gut renovated the historic Clinton Hotel, which reopened last month. The boutique Art Deco property originally built in the 1930s now boasts updated rooms, a plunge pool and Brazilian restaurant The Goods.

The Ritz-Carlton South Beach’s doors are closed.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is Closed

While most Miami Beach hotels bounced back relatively quickly after Hurricane Irma, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is shuttered indefinitely. They laid off nearly 300 employees effective earlier this month and have not released a date for reopening.

A message on their website states: “Rest assured, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach will be fully operational soon and back to delivering world class service as we enter this new chapter.”

Meanwhile, new Spanish restaurant TATEL, co-owned by Enrique Iglesias and Rafael Nadal, adjacent to The Ritz-Carlton’s lobby, remains operational.

Tommy Hilfiger has something up his sleeves for The Raleigh’s next chapter.

The Raleigh is Closed

The Raleigh also remains shuttered post-Irma. They just released details of a restoration project that will begin in Spring 2018. However, there’s no estimated date for completion or reopening. Spearheaded by the hotel’s ownership, which includes Tommy Hilfiger, they promise luxurious rooms by interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, two new restaurants, a fitness center, spa and private membership club.