Major summer savings at hotels from Miami to Orlando

From Florida resident rates at Disney to staycation packages in downtown Miami, save some money this summer with Florida hotel deals.

Miami

The Langford – Stay & Play

Check out downtown Miami’s only boutique hotel this summer with The Langford’s (121 SE 1st St., Downtown; 305-250-0782) “Stay & Play” package, which includes complimentary valet and your choice of:

Complimentary pre-theater dinner at 6 p.m. with welcome cocktail at Pubbelly Station OR Sunday Brunch at Pawn Broker including two brunch bites and all you can drink rose, frose and mimosas

Rates from $249 per night. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-250-0782.

Fort Lauderdale

Riverside Hotel, Fort Lauderdale – Girlfriends & Glamour Getaway

Take Fort Lauderdale by storm with the Riverside Hotel’s (620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-0671) “Girlfriends & Glamour Getaway:”

Deluxe accommodations in the Executive Tower with views of the Fort Lauderdale skyline and New River

Tickets to NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale to see “Catherine Opie: 700 Nimes Road” on exhibition through June 18 featuring photographs taken over the course of six months at the Bel-Air residence of Elizabeth Taylor.

$30 food and beverage credit

One-day Water Taxi pass

A welcome gift bag, including a savings book from The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale mall valued at more than $300 in savings

Complimentary valet parking for up to two vehicles

Rates from $179 per night. Offer valid through October 1 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information and to book, click here or call 954-467-0671.

Palm Beach

Hilton West Palm Beach – Summer Fun

Check into the Hilton West Palm Beach (600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-231-6000) for a fun-filled summer vacation with their “Summer Fun” package:

Two nights accommodations

One custom beach towel designed by artist Ron Burkhardt, two gelato vouchers, and one 80-oz SPF lotion from The Island Company

One complimentary child admission with the purchase of an adult ticket (up to two per family) at South Florida Science Center and Aquarium and Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

$25 gift card to Revolutions Bowling at CityPlace

Two kids 12 and under eat free

Package rates from $169. Offer valid May through September.

For more information and to book, click here or call 561-231-6000.

Fort Myers

Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village – Reel in Tax Refund Savings

Do you have a tax return burning a hole in your pocket? Put it to good use at Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village (5951 Silver King Blvd., Cape Coral; 239-541-5000) overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, the Caloosahatchee River and San Carlos Bay with their “Reel in Tax Refund Savings” package:

20% off best available rate

$75 resort credit

Welcome drink

Rates from $179 per night. Offer valid through April.

For more information and to book, click here. Use promo code: LBPKG1.

Orlando

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World – Florida Resident Rate

Florida residents are invited to check into one of Walt Disney World’s swankiest resorts, the AAA Five Diamond Four Seasons (10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; 800-267-3046), at a deep discount over select dates this spring, summer and fall. The offer includes valet parking. Rates from $309 per night. Offer valid April 26 through June 12 and August 13 through October 1. Available exclusively by telephone reservation: 800-267-3046. Must present valid Florida ID at check-in. For more information, click here.