It’s located in a historic South Beach building. Now take a peek at this hotel’s new renovations.

While The Gates South Beach (2360 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-860-9444) has technically occupied the property on Collins Avenue once home to the historic, mid-century Ankara Motel for about a year, the hotel is now ready to debut the transformation into its own identity.

The property was originally restored and developed as Aloft South Beach in July 2015. It sold in September 2016 for $105 million to Rockpoint Group, a Boston-based real estate investment company which changed the property to The Gates as a DoubleTree by Hilton.

The Gates occupies the historic Ankara Motel originally built in the 1950s.

So what’s new at the charming property now that its renovation is complete?

Common Areas

The mid-century modern design aesthetic in the lobby.

With clean mid-century architectural lines, The Gates adheres to a cool color palette of dusty pinks, sea foam, teal and honey-hued hardwood inside the lobby, which is anchored by a sculptural staircase and concrete breeze block walls.

Restaurant

Stephen Starr’s Continental restaurant is out, and Agaveros Cantina is in. The new restaurant boasts inventive Mexican dishes like elote fritters, tacos and Mexican pizza along with over 100 tequilas and mezcals.

Rooms

Check in and relax at The Gates.

Rooms have been given a sense of place with photography of local Miami landmarks by award-winning artist Jorge De La Torriente of De La Gallery in Key West. His work is also found throughout the lobby bar, lounge and restaurant.