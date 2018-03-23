Is this luxurious boutique hotel The Bahamas’ best-kept secret?

Pristine beaches? Check.

Luxe accommodations and boat excursions? Check and check.

Add lazy “hammock happy hour” to the mix (see above photograph) and The Cove Eleuthera tops our list as one of the Bahamas’ best hotels. A short 45-minute flight from Miami International Airport, guests will feel worlds away in this chic all-white property peppered with swaying palm trees, private beaches and hilltop infinity pool.

Nestled on the north coast of Eleuthera, the 57-room resort offers both stylish seaside cottages and villas with stellar views of the surrounding turquoise waters. Once done ooh-ing and aah-ing over the room’s straight-out-of-a-magazine sleek decor, it’s time to to hit the beach for a sweet rum punch… or a boat excursion for outdoors-y types.

Choose your own adventure, really. Snorkeling, scuba diving, lion fish spear fishing, regular fishing (we caught 12 strawberry groupers in one hour), paddle boarding, kayaking and swimming with pigs (as made popular on the island of Exuma) are available. For landlubbers, explore the island by peddling a bike or atop a horse.

Hungry with all that talk of activity? Of course. The Cove is home to two restaurants — Freedom Restaurant & Sushi Bar and the outdoor Gregory Town Grill. Locals and guests alike flock to Freedom for its delectable sushi rolls.

Come sunset, be sure to order up your favorite cocktail at the open-air sunset bar. Set under a web of string lights, the nightly pink sunsets here are the thing of dreams. The soothing sound of neighboring waves crashing onto the shore are the added bonus. Swoon.

Room rates during the month of April start at $479 per night.

The Cove Eleuthera, Queens Highway, Bahamas; (866) 644-4452; thecoveeleuthera.com