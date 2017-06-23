Inside New York City’s 1 Hotels

A view of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge through a guest room at the new 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

South Beach may have had the privilege of launching Barry Sternlicht’s game-changing, eco-lux 1 Hotel brand back in March 2015, but the flagship torch has been passed to 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (current rates from $228), its third outpost, the second in New York, and first property built from the ground up.

Brooklyn Bridge…

Situated directly on the lushly landscaped Brooklyn Bridge Park in the shadow of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, the hotel, which opened its doors in February, provides sweeping panoramas of the East River and Manhattan skyline. For the Brooklyn property, the brand’s signature aesthetic credo of “bringing the outside in” was interpreted by INC Architecture & Design and landscape architects Harrison Green.

With inspiration drawn from the churning East River and the barges and shipping crates that make it one of the world’s busiest waterways, the design is moody and sharp, shrouded in floor-to-ceiling glass with steel supports and a 25-foot mossy, vertical garden anchoring the lobby.

Inside a skyline king room.

The 194 guest rooms offer breathtaking views of the river below with sliding glass windows that open up for a floating sensation. With design details like open-slat wooden closets, corrugated leather headboards, composite wood tables, Fresnel glass and leather pendant lamp shades, the interiors take on a chic neo-noir element as if you’ve arrived to a damp shipping dock in the middle of a chilly night. Only here, a custom hemp blend mattress with organic cotton sheets, a steamy marble rainfall shower and a jersey hooded robe awaits for creature comfort.

The Statue of Liberty swept up in a panoramic view from a suite.

Recreational diversions include a fitness center with a yoga and barre studio by POE Yoga, the casual grab-and-go café Neighbors, a newly opened rooftop pool and bar and the forthcoming signature restaurant by a yet-to-be-announced celebrity chef, as well as Bamford Haybarn Spa.

Perhaps there’s nothing more impressive than the privileged site it occupies on 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park, which stretches 1.3 miles along the riverfront, making it a true destination hotel within the world’s most dynamic city.

Central Park…

Located on the corner of 58th Street and 6th Avenue, 1 Hotel Central Park (current rates from $241) looms over the southern perimeter of an equally iconic New York City landmark. Completed in 1873, Central Park was designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted and today it’s ringed by some of Manhattan’s most valuable real estate, which guests of 1 Hotel can experience, if only for a few short nights.

A corner room offers Central Park views.

With interiors designed by AvroKo Hospitality, corner rooms facing the park feature oversized windowsill nooks outfitted with soft grey upholstered cushions and pillows that reference a neighboring rooftop skylight, while elongated terrariums by Sprout Home occupy another windowsill, extending the park’s bright green canopy while also mimicking the rooftop garden’s of midtown’s penthouse apartments. It’s another ingenious interpretation of seamlessly bringing the outside in.

A windowsill nook worth cozying up to.

Organic materials include Breccia Capraia marble, mushroom wood, concrete tiles, reclaimed white painted brick, a fuzzy sheepskin chair and a soft blue throw blanket for an abode that feels like a warm and cozy retreat from the hubbub below.

The dining room of Jonathan Waxman’s Jams.

While the lobby here is considerably smaller than both its Brooklyn and South Beach sister properties, it’s anchored by Jonathan Waxman’s Jams restaurant, as good a place as any in midtown for an organic, chef-driven $30 salad at lunchtime. There’s also a 24-hour gym.

However, just like its Brooklyn Bridge counterpart, the biggest draw may very well be its proximity to Central Park for a glorious morning run past The Metropolitan Museum of Art and around the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir for a truly spectacular vantage point from the center of the universe.

The Future…

What’s next for the brand? A trio of new properties in China, Cabo San Lucas and Silicon Valley.