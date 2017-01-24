How to get stranded on these South Florida private islands

Little Palm Island at night.

A private island off the coast of the Florida Keys, roughly 30 miles north of Key West, Little Palm Island’s 5.5 acres has a romantic Robinson Crusoe appeal. Accessed by a charming wooden ferry boat with 15 thatched roof bungalows housing 30 luxurious suites, a fine dining restaurant and a spa, it’s a popular honeymoon or anniversary destination.

How To Gain Access: You don’t have to book a bungalow for the night to enjoy the novelty of this island getaway. The restaurant at Little Palm Island, whose menu changes daily, is open to non-guests for lunch and dinner. Reservations are required and timed to the ferry schedule.

Starting Room Rates: From $690 in low season and $1,499 in high season.