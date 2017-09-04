Hottest Hotel Deals in Miami this Fall
Why not extend staycation season into fall? With these hot hotel offers across Miami, it’s a no brainer.
Miami Beach
The Palms Hotel & Spa – Florida Resident Rates
Take advantage of Florida resident rates at The Palms Hotel & Spa (3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505):
- 20% off standard room rates
- Complimentary valet
Rates from $159 per night. Offer valid through December.
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-534-0505.
Circa 39 – Florida Resident Rates
Take advantage of Florida resident rates at Circa 39 (3900 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-4900):
- 10% off best available rate
- $10 daily parking credit
- One complimentary cocktail at WunderBar
Rates from $147 per night. Offer valid through September.
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-538-4900.
Casa Faena – Stay Longer
The little known, little sister hotel of Faena Miami Beach, Casa Faena (3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-8485) is an incredible way to get a taste of the dazzling world of Faena at a fraction of the price. Now through September, enjoy the third night free. Rates from $125 per night. For more information and to book, click here or call 844-494-0130.
Loews – South Beach Summer Escape
Make it an endless summer with the family when you check into Loews (1601 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-604-1601) for four nights with their “South Beach Summer Escape:”
- $250 resort credit (excludes Lure and exhale)
- Kids eat free with paying adult
- Daily complimentary half-day access to the state-of-the-art kids club for up to two kids
Rates from $229 per night based on a four-night stay. Offer valid through November.
For more information and to book, click here or call 877-876-7871.
Downtown
Langford – Arts & Culture
Make it a cultured getaway at downtown’s Langford Hotel (121 SE 1st St., Downtown; 305-250-0782) with their “Arts & Culture” package:
- Complimentary welcome drink
- Complimentary Continental Breakfast
- Two tickets to the Perez Art Museum Miami
- 10% discount in PAMM shop
Rates from $149 per night. Offer valid through December.
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-250-0782.