Hottest Hotel Deals in Miami this Fall

Beach and pool access are included with a spa treatment at The Palms.

Why not extend staycation season into fall? With these hot hotel offers across Miami, it’s a no brainer.

Miami Beach

The Palms Hotel & Spa – Florida Resident Rates

Take advantage of Florida resident rates at The Palms Hotel & Spa (3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505):

20% off standard room rates

Complimentary valet

Rates from $159 per night. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-534-0505.

Circa 39 – Florida Resident Rates

Take advantage of Florida resident rates at Circa 39 (3900 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-4900):

10% off best available rate

$10 daily parking credit

One complimentary cocktail at WunderBar

Rates from $147 per night. Offer valid through September.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-538-4900.

Casa Faena – Stay Longer

The little known, little sister hotel of Faena Miami Beach, Casa Faena (3500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-8485) is an incredible way to get a taste of the dazzling world of Faena at a fraction of the price. Now through September, enjoy the third night free. Rates from $125 per night. For more information and to book, click here or call 844-494-0130.

An aerial view of the newly renovated pool deck at Loews Hotel in South Beach.

Loews – South Beach Summer Escape

Make it an endless summer with the family when you check into Loews (1601 Collins Ave., South Beach; 305-604-1601) for four nights with their “South Beach Summer Escape:”

$250 resort credit (excludes Lure and exhale)

Kids eat free with paying adult

Daily complimentary half-day access to the state-of-the-art kids club for up to two kids

Rates from $229 per night based on a four-night stay. Offer valid through November.

For more information and to book, click here or call 877-876-7871.

Downtown

Pawn Broker rooftop bar at The Langford hotel

Langford – Arts & Culture

Make it a cultured getaway at downtown’s Langford Hotel (121 SE 1st St., Downtown; 305-250-0782) with their “Arts & Culture” package:

Complimentary welcome drink

Complimentary Continental Breakfast

Two tickets to the Perez Art Museum Miami

10% discount in PAMM shop

Rates from $149 per night. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-250-0782.