Have you been to Bay Harbor Islands yet? Here are two new reasons to visit.

The Bay Harbor Islands that flank the Broad Causeway between Bal Harbour on Miami Beach and the Keystone Islands on the mainland just got a pair of new hotels.

Tryp by Wyndham Miami Bay Harbor opened on February 1 and Grand Beach Hotel Bay Harbor opened on March 12. The pair join the longstanding Daddy-o boutique hotel, adding more options for tourists and business travelers on this largely residential enclave located within a short walk to Bal Harbour Shops and the beaches of Surfside. This little enclave has been below the radar for some time, but appears to be a hot spot with investors. Here are two more ways to explore the area.

Tryp by Wyndham Miami Bay Harbor

A spacious king guest suite at Tryp by Wyndham.

Originally planned as a luxury condominium, Tryp by Wyndham Miami Bay Harbor (9540 W. Bay Harbor Dr.; 786-535-1500; current rates from $157) offers 90 oversized accommodations including 40 suites ranging from king to two bedrooms. The new lifestyle brand by Wyndham has over 11o properties worldwide with a large footprint in European cities. Their design is “powered by the city” where they’re located, and in Bay Harbor this means copious white marble from wall to wall with a pleasing mid-century modern aesthetic in a neutral color palette, all overlooking the Indian Creek Lake. The hotel boasts a seventh floor rooftop pool and a spacious gym. A forthcoming gastropub on the lobby level is slated for June.

Grand Beach Hotel Bay Harbor

The Grand Beach Hotel overlooks Indian Creek and Bal Harbour Shops.

The Grand Beach Hotel (9601 E. Bay Harbor Dr.; 305-604-8666; current rates from $139), with its original property in North Beach followed by a sister hotel in Surfside, has expanded its territory to nearby Bay Harbor Islands. The 96 suite hotel is located on East Bay Harbor Drive overlooking Indian Creek and Bal Harbour Shops. The calming white-washed interiors are similar to its sister hotels and offer suites up to two bedrooms with full kitchens. A swimming pool and jacuzzi overlook the water and there’s also an onsite gym. While there’s no restaurant, a continental breakfast is served complimentary and the lobby lounge serves cocktail in the evening.