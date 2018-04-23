Have a classy night of cocktails at one of these 10 Miami hotel bars

Elad Zvi, left, and Gabriel Orta are the proprietors behind The Broken Shaker, named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars for a fourth-straight year.Miami Herald Staff

The Broken Shaker ushered in a new era of what a hotel bar can be when it launched as a humble pop-up bar at the defunct Indian Creek Hotel. Within a few short years, it went on to launch an entire hospitality brand with the Freehand hotels. It’s all about garden-to-glass freshness and unexpected flavor combinations at this cocktail bar whose menu is ever-changing. Take the Salty Drew, made with New Amsterdam Vodka, grapefruit, martini bitters, spicy agave and tonic. Order that and snag a table in the kitschy-cool courtyard for a mellow afternoon.