Have a classy night of cocktails at one of these 10 Miami hotel bars

Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar at Four Seasons at The Surf Club takes the hotel lobby bar to a new level of opulence.
By Shayne BenowitzFor Miami.com

In search of the perfect hotel bar in Miami? Read on for our essential list.

1. Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar at Four Seasons at The Surf Club

Le Sirenuse at Four Seasons at The Surf Club in Surfside.

For a glittering taste of the Amalfi Coast, head to Le Sirenuse Champagne Bar inside the Four Seasons at The Surf Club. Hailing from Positano and occupying the legendary club’s original ballroom, the space oozes Old Florida glamour beneath vaulted ceilings and picture windows overlooking the ocean where stars like Elizabeth Taylor once graced its terrazzo floors.  There’s a wealth of fine cocktails to choose from, but damn it if you don’t want a $45 coupe of Ruinart Brut Blanc de Blancs inside a handmade Venetian glass by Carlo Moretti.

2. Employees Only at Washington Park Hotel

The bar at Employees Only.

A West Village speakeasy with a cult following, Employees Only opened an outpost in South Beach at the Washington Park Hotel in February 2017. Head barman Danilo Bozovic made the move to Miami to launch the bar where expertly mixed cocktails are complemented by Eastern European bistro fare. Think, the Billionaire Cocktail made with single barrel Knob Creek Bourbon with lemon, grenadine and absinthe bitters paired with steak tartare prepared table side. Also, a psychic holds court in the front bar and if you can make it late enough, a round of complimentary chicken noodle soup comes out around 4 a.m.

3. The Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami

Elad Zvi, left, and Gabriel Orta are the proprietors behind The Broken Shaker, named one of The World’s 50 Best Bars for a fourth-straight year.Miami Herald Staff

The Broken Shaker ushered in a new era of what a hotel bar can be when it launched as a humble pop-up bar at the defunct Indian Creek Hotel. Within a few short years, it went on to launch an entire hospitality brand with the Freehand hotels. It’s all about garden-to-glass freshness and unexpected flavor combinations at this cocktail bar whose menu is ever-changing. Take the Salty Drew, made with New Amsterdam Vodka, grapefruit, martini bitters, spicy agave and tonic. Order that and snag a table in the kitschy-cool courtyard for a mellow afternoon.

4. Matador Bar at The Miami Beach EDITION

Matador Bar’s signature cocktail served in a copper pineapple.

When you’re thirsty for a fancy night out in South Beach, slip into Matador Bar at The Miami Beach EDITION. A sumptuous floating walnut bar surrounded by plush velvet jewel-toned banquettes and walls lined with art photography of matadors in action, the scene is set for a sophisticated cocktail. With an excellent list of classic cocktails (Vesper, Blood & Sand) and a fun gin & tonic menu, get cray and order the signature pineapple cocktail, served in a copper pineapple: Elyx Vodka, pineapple, sherry, salted caramel syrup, bitters, lemon and rosemary.

5. Sugar at EAST, Miami

The rooftop bar at East, Miami.

Crowning EAST, Miami’s rooftop 40 stories high, Sugar is a chic Balinese-inspired bar with sweeping views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay. Snag a table, snack on pan-Asian small plates and sip on cocktails like the Tiger Lilly made with Zacapa 23 Rum, hibiscus, passionfruit, ginger beer and lime.

6. Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at The Plymouth

The lobby bar at The Plymouth features bamboo wood for an indoor tiki aesthetic.

We love the chic indoor tiki lobby bar at The Plymouth where the Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill menu is available. With kitschy palm tree-printed wallpaper, a bamboo bar and hanging lanterns, it’s an intimate nook perfect for date night. Order a carafe of sake or one of their shochu cocktails and your favorite rolls.

7. Regent Cocktail Club at Gale Hotel

Pina coladas at The Regent Cocktail Club at The Gale Hotel

The Regent Cocktail Club, with all its moody Deco opulence, has become a modern classic in South Beach in just a few short years. This is the place to nerd out over expertly mixed cocktails and recipes with your devoted barman. They’ve recently added The Regent Rooftop bar Wednesday through Sunday with La Dolce Vita parties from 4 to 8 p.m. featuring live music, DJs, bites by onsite Dolce Italian and the same classic cocktails you’ve come to love.

8. Saxony Bar at Faena

Faena’s sexy speakeasy Saxony Bar.

The over-the-top, gilded, red velvet, leopard print-drenched Living Room lobby bar gets all the attention at Faena, but we love the hidden speakeasy Saxony Bar downstairs with a separate exterior entrance. Open Thursday through Saturday night, it’s a sexy, dimly lit cocktail bar reminiscent of the Golden Age, with live DJ sets perfect for a secret rendezvous.

9. Rose Bar at Delano

Part of the Delano’s lobby design features a chair designed by Salvador Dali.

With iconic design by surrealist Philippe Starck, Delano’s lobby scene is a classic that never goes out of style. Sidle up to the Rose Bar topped with backlit rose quartz and Venetian glass chandeliers hanging overhead. Opt for a cocktail or glass of Champagne.

10. Cecconi's at Soho Beach House

soho
We love Cecconi’s 4-7pm aperitivo hour.

You don’t have to be a member to enjoy a little dolce vita at the bar at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House. It’s set inside a beautiful courtyard patio with turquoise and cream tile floors, shabby-chic sofas, flowering vines and twinkling overhead lights masterfully designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The rough hewn wooden bar lining the wall is the perfect place to pair a glass of prosecco with porchetta and artichoke pizzetta, especially during their aperitivo happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

