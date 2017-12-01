A peacock flaunts its feathers on Fisher Island.

Access to Fisher Island is available to the privileged few: homeowners, members and guests of the boutique hotel. During Miami Art Week, $15,000 is your ticket to paradise along with some serious VIP treatment tailored to art lovers or collectors.

Check into the Fisher Island Club Hotel & Resort for a three-night stay between Dec. 3-12 and indulge in their “Ultimate Art Week” package:

Luxury accommodations for two at Rosemary’s Cottage, a three-bedroom cottage named after William K. Vanderbilt II’s daughter, featuring a private courtyard with Jacuzzi.

On-call luxury car service for three days to take you to every Art Basel event in town.

Two-hour private guided tour of Art Basel 2017 during Vernissage alongside a contemporary art curator provided by LIAISONS, highlighting the most sought-after artworks, historical pieces, up and coming artists, trends and more.

Full-day private guided visits of a curated selection of galleries, museums, artists’ studios and satellite art fair visits by LIAISONS (does not include art consulting commission fees).

VIP tickets to the 28th edition of Art Miami, the city’s original modern and contemporary art fair

Private four-course dinner on the beach with wine pairing, tailored to your palate by Executive Chef Stephane Caporal

Yacht dockage space and access to all of Fisher Island Club’s marina services (based on availability).

For more information and to book this package, call 305-535-6000 or click here.