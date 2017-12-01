Got $15K to spare? This private island in Miami has the Art Basel package for you!
Access to Fisher Island is available to the privileged few: homeowners, members and guests of the boutique hotel. During Miami Art Week, $15,000 is your ticket to paradise along with some serious VIP treatment tailored to art lovers or collectors.
Check into the Fisher Island Club Hotel & Resort for a three-night stay between Dec. 3-12 and indulge in their “Ultimate Art Week” package:
- Luxury accommodations for two at Rosemary’s Cottage, a three-bedroom cottage named after William K. Vanderbilt II’s daughter, featuring a private courtyard with Jacuzzi.
- On-call luxury car service for three days to take you to every Art Basel event in town.
- Two-hour private guided tour of Art Basel 2017 during Vernissage alongside a contemporary art curator provided by LIAISONS, highlighting the most sought-after artworks, historical pieces, up and coming artists, trends and more.
- Full-day private guided visits of a curated selection of galleries, museums, artists’ studios and satellite art fair visits by LIAISONS (does not include art consulting commission fees).
- VIP tickets to the 28th edition of Art Miami, the city’s original modern and contemporary art fair
- Private four-course dinner on the beach with wine pairing, tailored to your palate by Executive Chef Stephane Caporal
- Yacht dockage space and access to all of Fisher Island Club’s marina services (based on availability).
For more information and to book this package, call 305-535-6000 or click here.