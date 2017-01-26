Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages
How to woo your Valentine? A night in a hotel room is a no brainer. Read on for the steamiest romance packages from Miami to Palm Beach, the Caribbean and beyond.
Thank us later.
Miami
The Confidante – Taste the Love
Foodie couples are invited to hideaway at the playful beach house-inspired Confidante (4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234) this Valentine’s Day for their “Taste the Love” package:
- Three night accommodations inside a luxury suite
- Culinary welcome amenity of champagne, freshly baked red velvet cookies and small batch chocolates curated by chef Richard Hales
- Private cocktail class by resident mixologist in the newly opened Nina’s House featuring fresh-pressed amorous ingredients
- Guided local farmers market tour and private cooking class with with Chef Hales and his wife, Jenny, followed by a candlelit dinner at a poolside cabana
- Private beach yoga and meditation class from V Art of Wellness
- Couples spa treatment with a surprising culinary twist
- Romantic dinner with cocktail pairings at Talde
- Signed copy of Dale Talde’s ‘Asian-American’ cookbook
- Champagne and strawberries in-room nightcap amenity
- Aphrodisiac turndown service
Package rates start at $5,000.
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-424-1234.
Mandarin Oriental, Miami – Date Night at the Opera
The Mandarin Oriental, Miami (500 Brickell Key Dr., Brickell Key; 305-913-8383) invites couples to select a single night from January 28 through May 6 during the Florida Grand Opera’s season for a romantic and luxurious evening. The “Date Night at the Opera” package includes:
- Three-course dinner for two pre- or post-show at La Mar by Gaston Acurio or Azul
- Transportation to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
- Two orchestra seats to a select Florida Grand Opera performance
- American breakfast for two the following morning
The performance schedule is as follows:
Eugene Onegin by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: January 28, 2017 at 7 p.m. , January 29, 2017 at 2 p.m., January 31, February 3 & 4, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Before Night Falls by Jorge Martin: March 18 ,2017 at 7 p.m., March 19, 2017 at 2 p.m., March 21, 24 & 25, 2017 at 8 p.m.
A Masked Ball by Giuseppe Verdi : April 29, 2017 at 7 p.m. , April 30, 2017 at 2 p.m., May 2, 5 & 6, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Nightly rate from $739.
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-913-8383.
SLS Brickell – Sweet Loving Souls
Check into the surreal world of Phlippe Starck’s interior design at the newly opened SLS Brickell (1300 S. Miami Ave., Brickell; 305-239-1320) in February for a romantic getaway in the center of the city. The “Sweet Loving Souls” package includes:
- $250 dining credit for two at award-winning Chef José Andrés’ Bazaar Mar
- $50 daily breakfast in bed dining credit
- In-room couples massage, complemented by champagne & chocolate covered strawberries
- LOVE IS ART kit by South African artist Jeremy Brown, which includes everything a couple needs to craft a one-of-a-kind abstract painting while being intimate with one another
- 20% off suite rates
Nightly rates from $500. Offer Valid throughout February.
For more information and to book, click here or call 305-239-1320.
Fort Lauderdale
Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale – Suite Indiscretions
Go all out in Fort Lauderdale this Valentine’s Day with Pelican Grand Beach Resort’s (2000 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-568-9431) “Suite Indescretions” package inspired by the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ movie:
- Dom Perignon champagne welcome gift box
- Three-night 12th floor Sky Suite penthouse accommodations
- Bubble bath turn down in Microsilk Tub with cromatherapy and light therapy on the 1,100 square-foot balcony
- Complimentary Audi A3 for an evening on the town
- Hermes silk tie
- Do Not Disturb sign
- Two tickets to the ’50 Shades Darker’ movie
- Intimate Toes in the Sand dinner under a starlit sky
Package rates from $9,999. Valid February 10-28.
For more information and to book, click here or call 954-568-9431.
Palm Beach
Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa – Ultimate Romance
Whisk your lover away to Palm Beach’s Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa (3800 N. Ocean Dr., Singer Island; 561-340-1755) for the “Ultimate Romance” package:
- Two night accommodations
- Daily breakfast for two at 3800 Ocean
- Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries upon arrival
- One couple’s massage and a glass of champagne
Nightly rates from $864.
For more information and to book, click here or call 561-340-1755.
The Brazilian Court, Palm Beach – 24K Magic
For a truly over-the-top Valentine’s Day, take your sweetheart to The Brazilian Court (301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561-655-7740) in Palm Beach for a little “24K Magic:”
- Four nights luxurious accommodations in the Hepburn Suite
- Welcome bottles of Ace of Spades “Gold Brut” Champagne
- 24 karat champagne glasses, monogrammed and yours to take home
- 24 karat gold-plated picture frame for a professional photograph of the two of you taken during your stay
- Specialty Chefs Table dinner at Café Boulud, featuring gold in every course
- $10,000 shopping spree at Cartier on Worth Avenue
- Daily breakfast for two
- Late check out at 2 p.m.
Package rates from $24,000. Valid through December 31, 2017.
For more information and to book, click here or call 561-655-7740.
Chesterfield Palm Beach – Sweetheart
Enjoy a classic Palm Beach Valentine’s Day with dinner and a show and an overnight stay at the Chesterfield Palm Beach (363 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach; 561-659-5800). Their “Sweetheart” package includes:
- Overnight stay in a luxuriously appointed room or suite
Welcome gift upon arrival
- Romantic dinner for two with wine
- Live entertainment in the Leopard Lounge and Restaurant
- Glass of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries at turndown
- Continental breakfast for two
Nightly rates from $470. Valid through April 30.
For more information and to book, click here or call 561-659-5800.
Hilton West Palm Beach – Be My Valentine
Check into West Palm Beach’s newest hotel for a romantic rendezvous at the Hilton (600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-231-6000) with their “Be My Valentine” package:
- Five-night stay in a one-bedroom suite
- Couples massage at Anushka Spa
- Cabana for two days
- Picnic basket with goodies to enjoy a day at the beach
Nightly rates from $319. Use promo code: p8. Valid through March 31.
For more information and to book, click here or call 561-231-6000.
Naples
Edgewater Beach Hotel, Naples – Be Mine at the Beach
Dash off to Naples for a romantic Valentine’s Day on the Gulf of Mexico at Edgewater Beach Hotel (1901 Gulf Shore Blvd. N., Naples; 866-624-1695) with their “Be Mine at the Beach” package:
- Two nights accommodations in a Gulf-view, one-bedroom suite
- Nightly dinner for two at signature restaurant Coast
- Daily use of a luxury beach bed and umbrella
- Welcome amenity including Veuve Clicquot champagne, chocolate, roses and a Valentine bear
- 1 p.m. late checkout
Package rates from $1,468. Valid February 10-19.
For more information and to book, click here or call 866-624-1695.
Caribbean
Graycliff Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas– Romance
Get away to the Graycliff Hotel in the heart of old Nassau for a romantic, culinary-themed Valentine’s Day with your sweetie and their “Romance” package:
- Three-night stay
- Culinary lessons with the executive chef
- Four-course dinner
- Welcome champagne
Package rates from $3,063.
For more information and to book, click here or call 242-302-9150.
Cap Juluca, Anguilla – Romantic Rendezvous
Take your Valentine’s Day to another level with Cap Juluca’s “Romantic Rendezvous” on the dazzling Caribbean island of Anguilla:
- Seven night stay in beachfront accommodations for two in a Superior Room, Premium Room, Luxury Room or Junior Suite
- Chilled champagne upon arrival
- One oceanside dinner for two at Pimms
- One beachside dinner for two
- 60-minute couples massage
- Two cocktails daily
Package rates from $9,887. Valid throughout February.
For more information and to book, click here or call 888-858-5822.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...