Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages

Sexy seaside views at The Confidante make for a romantic getaway.

How to woo your Valentine? A night in a hotel room is a no brainer. Read on for the steamiest romance packages from Miami to Palm Beach, the Caribbean and beyond.

Thank us later.

Miami

The Confidante – Taste the Love

Foodie couples are invited to hideaway at the playful beach house-inspired Confidante (4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234) this Valentine’s Day for their “Taste the Love” package:

Three night accommodations inside a luxury suite

Culinary welcome amenity of champagne, freshly baked red velvet cookies and small batch chocolates curated by chef Richard Hales

Private cocktail class by resident mixologist in the newly opened Nina’s House featuring fresh-pressed amorous ingredients

Guided local farmers market tour and private cooking class with with Chef Hales and his wife, Jenny, followed by a candlelit dinner at a poolside cabana

Private beach yoga and meditation class from V Art of Wellness

Couples spa treatment with a surprising culinary twist

Romantic dinner with cocktail pairings at Talde

Signed copy of Dale Talde’s ‘Asian-American’ cookbook

Champagne and strawberries in-room nightcap amenity

Aphrodisiac turndown service

Package rates start at $5,000.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-424-1234.

Mandarin Oriental, Miami – Date Night at the Opera

The Mandarin Oriental, Miami (500 Brickell Key Dr., Brickell Key; 305-913-8383) invites couples to select a single night from January 28 through May 6 during the Florida Grand Opera’s season for a romantic and luxurious evening. The “Date Night at the Opera” package includes:

Three-course dinner for two pre- or post-show at La Mar by Gaston Acurio or Azul

Transportation to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Two orchestra seats to a select Florida Grand Opera performance

American breakfast for two the following morning

The performance schedule is as follows:

Eugene Onegin by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: January 28, 2017 at 7 p.m. , January 29, 2017 at 2 p.m., January 31, February 3 & 4, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Before Night Falls by Jorge Martin: March 18 ,2017 at 7 p.m., March 19, 2017 at 2 p.m., March 21, 24 & 25, 2017 at 8 p.m.

A Masked Ball by Giuseppe Verdi : April 29, 2017 at 7 p.m. , April 30, 2017 at 2 p.m., May 2, 5 & 6, 2017 at 8 p.m.

Nightly rate from $739.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-913-8383.

SLS Brickell – Sweet Loving Souls

Check into the surreal world of Phlippe Starck’s interior design at the newly opened SLS Brickell (1300 S. Miami Ave., Brickell; 305-239-1320) in February for a romantic getaway in the center of the city. The “Sweet Loving Souls” package includes:

$250 dining credit for two at award-winning Chef José Andrés’ Bazaar Mar

$50 daily breakfast in bed dining credit

In-room couples massage, complemented by champagne & chocolate covered strawberries

LOVE IS ART kit by South African artist Jeremy Brown, which includes everything a couple needs to craft a one-of-a-kind abstract painting while being intimate with one another

20% off suite rates

Nightly rates from $500. Offer Valid throughout February.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-239-1320.

Fort Lauderdale

Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale – Suite Indiscretions

Go all out in Fort Lauderdale this Valentine’s Day with Pelican Grand Beach Resort’s (2000 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-568-9431) “Suite Indescretions” package inspired by the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ movie:

Dom Perignon champagne welcome gift box

Three-night 12th floor Sky Suite penthouse accommodations

Bubble bath turn down in Microsilk Tub with cromatherapy and light therapy on the 1,100 square-foot balcony

Complimentary Audi A3 for an evening on the town

Hermes silk tie

Do Not Disturb sign

Two tickets to the ’50 Shades Darker’ movie

Intimate Toes in the Sand dinner under a starlit sky

Package rates from $9,999. Valid February 10-28.

For more information and to book, click here or call 954-568-9431.

Palm Beach

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa – Ultimate Romance

Whisk your lover away to Palm Beach’s Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa (3800 N. Ocean Dr., Singer Island; 561-340-1755) for the “Ultimate Romance” package:

Two night accommodations

Daily breakfast for two at 3800 Ocean

Champagne and chocolate covered strawberries upon arrival

One couple’s massage and a glass of champagne

Nightly rates from $864.

For more information and to book, click here or call 561-340-1755.

The Brazilian Court, Palm Beach – 24K Magic

For a truly over-the-top Valentine’s Day, take your sweetheart to The Brazilian Court (301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561-655-7740) in Palm Beach for a little “24K Magic:”

Four nights luxurious accommodations in the Hepburn Suite

Welcome bottles of Ace of Spades “Gold Brut” Champagne

24 karat champagne glasses, monogrammed and yours to take home

24 karat gold-plated picture frame for a professional photograph of the two of you taken during your stay

Specialty Chefs Table dinner at Café Boulud, featuring gold in every course

$10,000 shopping spree at Cartier on Worth Avenue

Daily breakfast for two

Late check out at 2 p.m.

Package rates from $24,000. Valid through December 31, 2017.

For more information and to book, click here or call 561-655-7740.

Chesterfield Palm Beach – Sweetheart

Enjoy a classic Palm Beach Valentine’s Day with dinner and a show and an overnight stay at the Chesterfield Palm Beach (363 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach; 561-659-5800). Their “Sweetheart” package includes:

Overnight stay in a luxuriously appointed room or suite

Welcome gift upon arrival

Welcome gift upon arrival Romantic dinner for two with wine

Live entertainment in the Leopard Lounge and Restaurant

Glass of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries at turndown

Continental breakfast for two

Nightly rates from $470. Valid through April 30.

For more information and to book, click here or call 561-659-5800.

Hilton West Palm Beach – Be My Valentine

Check into West Palm Beach’s newest hotel for a romantic rendezvous at the Hilton (600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-231-6000) with their “Be My Valentine” package:

Five-night stay in a one-bedroom suite

Couples massage at Anushka Spa

Cabana for two days

Picnic basket with goodies to enjoy a day at the beach

Nightly rates from $319. Use promo code: p8. Valid through March 31.

For more information and to book, click here or call 561-231-6000.

Naples

Edgewater Beach Hotel, Naples – Be Mine at the Beach

Dash off to Naples for a romantic Valentine’s Day on the Gulf of Mexico at Edgewater Beach Hotel (1901 Gulf Shore Blvd. N., Naples; 866-624-1695) with their “Be Mine at the Beach” package:

Two nights accommodations in a Gulf-view, one-bedroom suite

Nightly dinner for two at signature restaurant Coast

Daily use of a luxury beach bed and umbrella

Welcome amenity including Veuve Clicquot champagne, chocolate, roses and a Valentine bear

1 p.m. late checkout

Package rates from $1,468. Valid February 10-19.

For more information and to book, click here or call 866-624-1695.

Caribbean

Graycliff Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas– Romance

Get away to the Graycliff Hotel in the heart of old Nassau for a romantic, culinary-themed Valentine’s Day with your sweetie and their “Romance” package:

Three-night stay

Culinary lessons with the executive chef

Four-course dinner

Welcome champagne

Package rates from $3,063.

For more information and to book, click here or call 242-302-9150.

Cap Juluca, Anguilla – Romantic Rendezvous

Take your Valentine’s Day to another level with Cap Juluca’s “Romantic Rendezvous” on the dazzling Caribbean island of Anguilla:

Seven night stay in beachfront accommodations for two in a Superior Room, Premium Room, Luxury Room or Junior Suite

Chilled champagne upon arrival

One oceanside dinner for two at Pimms

One beachside dinner for two

60-minute couples massage

Two cocktails daily

Package rates from $9,887. Valid throughout February.

For more information and to book, click here or call 888-858-5822.