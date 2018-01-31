Posted on

Get a room: 5 Ways to Ball Out for Valentine’s Day at South Florida hotels

Get naughty this Valentine's Day with your love at Eau Palm Beach.
Planning to sweep your sweetie of her feet this Valentine’s Day? We’ve found the most romantic and over-the-top Valentine’s Day offerings across South Florida hotels.

But even if you are single, we have a sweet trip for you, too.

The Miami Beach EDITION 

We think this will be the start of a beautiful friendship…
Spend  Valentine’s Day at The Miami Beach EDITION with a free screening of Dirty Dancing under the stars in the Sandbox, a secluded tropical nook just off the pool and beach. The movie starts at 7 p.m. and you can enjoy complimentary popcorn, as well as a selection of refreshments and light bites available for purchase.

 Faena Miami Beach

The reception area at Tierra Santa spa.
Dine. Celebrate at Faena’s acclaimed restaurants Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann and Pao by Paul Qui with special three-course prix-fixe menus starting at $125 per guest including s a glass of Champagne or $300 per couple including a bottle of Champagne.
Entertain. Faena Theater will also host two special Valentine’s Day-inspired Sensatia shows at 8 and 10 p.m. Guests who book a prix-fixe dinner at Los Fuegos or Pao can purchase Sensatia ticket add-ons starting at $75 per guest.
Spa. Designed for romantic partners, Tierra Santa Healing House’s exclusive “Heart Chakra Day Spa” package invites couples to indulge in the ultimate spa experience in the idyllic Spa Suite for two, where couples can share unique, intimate moments in their own private space. The four to five hour experience includes a tranquil meditation, Wet Spa access, a synchronized 50-minute couples massage using orange blossom oil extract to induce bliss and increase blood flow with additional relaxation time reserved at the end of your experience and an exclusive spa product. Price per couple is $590.

SLS Brickell

A sexy Starck guest room at SLS Brickell.

Make it a “Seriously Lavish VIP Stay” at SLS Brickell  with a specially curated experience for stays between February 2 – 18. The package starts at $7,000 plus tax and gratuity and includes:

  • Presidential Suite
  • Bottle of Vueve upon arrival
  • 12 course Truffle Dinner for 2 at Bazaar Mar served with a bottle of the finest Champagne ($192.93 pp (includes grats/taxes) + $1,100 for the champagne)
  • Four hour 40-foot Van Dutch yacht Experience
  • Lamborghini Spyder 458 or Gallardo for the day
  • Special arrangement of roses delivered to the room

Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables

A cozy bar awaits at Hotel Colonnade.

Get away to the City Beautiful at Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables  with their “Champagne Wishes” package (rates from $1,500):

  • Luxury two-story Presidential Suite accommodations featuring a gallery-style kitchen, whirlpool bathtub, spiral staircase and pool views
  • Champagne bath in the Presidential Suite’s whirlpool bathtub
  • Magnum bottle of J. Lassalle Blanc de Blancs Champagne, 2006
  • Chocolate- and gold-covered strawberries

Eau Palm Beach

Plan your romantic private cabana dinner at Eau Palm Beach.

Stay. Escape to Palm Beach this Valentine’s Day at Eau Palm Beach with their “Valentine’s Escape” package (priced from $859)  where you’ll sip, spa and swoon with your special someone February 11- 15, 2018:

  • Overnight accommodations in a luxury room or suite
  • Couples’ massage at Eau Spa and welcome spa amenity
  • Bottle of Veuve Clicquot

Dine. Tack on the Valentine’s Oceanfront Cabana Dining Experience and indulge in a private dining experience under the stars includes a Veuve Clicquot Champagne toast, personal butler and selection of a three to five-course dinner. From $195/person.

Resorts World Bimini 

This rooftop pool situation has gal’s trip written all over it.

With luxury accommodations and round-trip transportation aboard the FRS Caribbean ferry, Resorts World Bimini invites ladies on a “Galentine’s Day” adventure to remember.

You and your gals will discover the true meaning of “Bimini Bliss.” Upon arrival,  enjoy a welcome amenity to kick off your stay in paradise before heading to your luxurious pool-facing suites with views of the turquoise sea. Once settled,  take a dip in the adults-only rooftop infinity pool and indulge your appetites at one of the six different onsite restaurants. You’ll revel in some much needed R&R at the Serenity Spa & Salon and then head off to the new day-to-night beach club, Luna Beach.

Offer valid February 9-18. Rates starting at $289 per person based on a two-night stay.

