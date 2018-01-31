Get a room: 5 Ways to Ball Out for Valentine’s Day at South Florida hotels
Planning to sweep your sweetie of her feet this Valentine’s Day? We’ve found the most romantic and over-the-top Valentine’s Day offerings across South Florida hotels.
But even if you are single, we have a sweet trip for you, too.
The Miami Beach EDITION
2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; www.editionhotels.com
Faena Miami Beach
3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; http://www.faena.com
SLS Brickell
Make it a “Seriously Lavish VIP Stay” at SLS Brickell with a specially curated experience for stays between February 2 – 18. The package starts at $7,000 plus tax and gratuity and includes:
- Presidential Suite
- Bottle of Vueve upon arrival
- 12 course Truffle Dinner for 2 at Bazaar Mar served with a bottle of the finest Champagne ($192.93 pp (includes grats/taxes) + $1,100 for the champagne)
- Four hour 40-foot Van Dutch yacht Experience
- Lamborghini Spyder 458 or Gallardo for the day
- Special arrangement of roses delivered to the room
1300 S Miami Ave., Miami; slshotels.com
Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables
Get away to the City Beautiful at Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables with their “Champagne Wishes” package (rates from $1,500):
- Luxury two-story Presidential Suite accommodations featuring a gallery-style kitchen, whirlpool bathtub, spiral staircase and pool views
- Champagne bath in the Presidential Suite’s whirlpool bathtub
- Magnum bottle of J. Lassalle Blanc de Blancs Champagne, 2006
- Chocolate- and gold-covered strawberries
180 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables;www.hotelcolonnade.com
Eau Palm Beach
Stay. Escape to Palm Beach this Valentine’s Day at Eau Palm Beach with their “Valentine’s Escape” package (priced from $859) where you’ll sip, spa and swoon with your special someone February 11- 15, 2018:
- Overnight accommodations in a luxury room or suite
- Couples’ massage at Eau Spa and welcome spa amenity
- Bottle of Veuve Clicquot
Dine. Tack on the Valentine’s Oceanfront Cabana Dining Experience and indulge in a private dining experience under the stars includes a Veuve Clicquot Champagne toast, personal butler and selection of a three to five-course dinner. From $195/person.
100 S Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; www.eaupalmbeach.com
Resorts World Bimini
With luxury accommodations and round-trip transportation aboard the FRS Caribbean ferry, Resorts World Bimini invites ladies on a “Galentine’s Day” adventure to remember.
You and your gals will discover the true meaning of “Bimini Bliss.” Upon arrival, enjoy a welcome amenity to kick off your stay in paradise before heading to your luxurious pool-facing suites with views of the turquoise sea. Once settled, take a dip in the adults-only rooftop infinity pool and indulge your appetites at one of the six different onsite restaurants. You’ll revel in some much needed R&R at the Serenity Spa & Salon and then head off to the new day-to-night beach club, Luna Beach.
Offer valid February 9-18. Rates starting at $289 per person based on a two-night stay.