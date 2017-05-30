Free Fun at Faena this summer with movies & rollerskating

Free stuff at one of Miami Beach’s fanciest resorts? Count us in!

Plan to spend time at Faena (3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800) this June with their “Vacations” Film Cycle held in their cozy, red velvet Screening Room and attend a brand new monthly rollerskating party at Faena Forum—all free and open to the public!

Sunday Sessions at Faena Forum

Faena Forum kicks off its free Sunday Sessions on June 4 when the 43,000 square-foot space transforms into a rollerskating rink and work of art by Brazilian duo, assume vivid astro focus. The event will also feature live performances by Miami-based DJ duo Paperwater, along with delectable small bites, beverages and more. Skate rentals are included.

If You Go:

Sunday Sessions

Where: Faena Forum

When: First Sunday of the month, starting June 4; Noon to 10 p.m.

Faena’s June Film Cycle

We can definitely get cozy in this red velvet Screening Room.

Get snug in the air conditioning at Faena’s Screening Room this June with their curated film cycle “Vacations” featuring new cinematic classics curated by Jaie Laplante, Director of Programming at Miami Dade College’s Miami Film Festival. The films were selected for their themes of summer vacations, escapes, road trips and the like, in which characters seek to break away from their everyday existence only to find they’ve brought their inescapable selves along for the ride.

June 6 | Pauline at the Beach (France, 1983, Éric Rohmer), 94 minutes.

The third – and sexy best – of Rohmer’s comédies et proverbs series features two cousins, the older Marion and the younger Pauline, taking a summer vacation on the northwest coast of France. Marion has firm ideas about love, whereas the impressionable Pauline is still defining her approach to men. Rohmer wisely and wittingly skewers our human capacity for self-delusion when it comes to sorting out matters of the heart.

June 13 | Stranger Than Paradise (USA, 1984, Jim Jarmusch), 99 minutes.

The first film from the legendary of icon of American independent cinema still surprises today with its unconventional editing rhythms and often-imitated but never surpassed deadpan comedy. Willie, a New York slacker gets an unexpected visit from his Hungarian cousin Eva, on her way to Cleveland to visit Aunt Lotte. Later, Willie and his friend Eddie take a road trip to pick up Eva and take her on vacation to Florida. Jarmusch’s professional debut won the prestigious Camera d’Or at Cannes for best first film.

June 20 | Y tu mamá también (Mexico, 2001, Alfonso Cuarón), 106 minutes.

The film that won Cuarón his first Oscar nomination also catapulted Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna into international stardom. Two teenage friends from different sides of the class divide, Tenoch and Julio, brag about the most beautiful secluded beach in Mexico’s to Tenoch’s cousin-in-law Luisa, who has just moved to Mexico from Spain, and offer to take her there on a road trip. But this is no ordinary vacation – for the boys, it is a journey into adulthood, and complexity. Also starring Maribel Verdú.

June 27 | Vicky Cristina Barcelona (Spain/USA, 2008, Woody Allen), 96 minutes.

Woody Allen’s art soared in new directions once he ventured out of his New York City-only settings, like this droll visit to Spain. American tourists Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson) take a vacation to Barcelona, where they meet the famous seducer and artist Juan Antonio (Javier Bardem), and his tempestuous former wife Maria Elena (Penélope Cruz), in the famous performance that won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress).

If You Go:

Where: Screening Room at Faena Hotel

When: Tuesday evenings in June; starting at 7:00pm

Details: Seating is limited. Free and open to the public. RSVP encouraged to screenings@faena.com