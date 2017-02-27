Posted on

Which Miami hotels scored five-star ratings?

Porters Yandy Lopez, 41, stands ready to receive guests as the Faena Hotel Miami Beach gears up to open on its doors on Monday, November 30, 2015 just days before Art Basel. The hotel won five stars this year for the first time from Forbes Travel Guide. Carl Juste
By Chabeli Herrera

Forbes Travel Guide added 22 new hotels added to the five-star list this year that includes 175 properties from around the world.

“While the 2017 group of winners is the most diverse in terms of size, location and style, one overarching theme that ties them together is that each delivers its own distinctive experience. New Five-Star hotels range from the brand-new fresh and inventive Faena Hotel Miami Beach and the recently restored grand dame Ritz Paris to over-the-top all-suite hotel The Ritz-Carlton, Macau,” Forbes said in a press release.

Also on the 59th annual list were four repeat Miami-Dade winners.

In the restaurant category, Brickell sushi restaurant NAOE made the list again this year with five stars.

In all, eight hotels in Florida earned five stars, including the Ritz-Carlton, Naples; Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa and Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach.

This year’s awards were Forbes’ most diverse, with accolades for hotels in 20 new destinations and 38 new properties joining the list with top honors. The awards signal another year of success for area hotels after a decades-long dry spell that ended in 2013 when the Mandarin and Acqualina earned five stars.

1. Faena Miami Beach

Forbes Travel Guide’s annual hotel awards celebrated inventiveness this year — so it’s no surprise it extended its five-star distinction to the wildly singular Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

Faena Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.faena.com.

3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
2. Mandarin Oriental

Brickell’s Mandarin Oriental was one of 11 hotels on the globe to win a triple five-star award for its hotel, Asian-American fusion restaurant, Azul, and spa, marking the fifth consecutive year the Mandarin makes triple five-star.

Mandarin Oriental, 500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami; www.mandarinoriental.com/miami

500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami
3. Acqualina Resort & Spa

Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach also earned five stars for the fifth straight year, including for its spa, Acqualina Spa by ESPA.

Acqualina Resort & Spa, 17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach; www.acqualinaresort.com

17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
4. St. Regis Bal Harbour

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort earned the distinction for the fourth year in a row.

St. Regis Bal Harbour, 9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour; www.stregisbalharbour.com

9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour
5. The Setai

The Setai in Miami Beach was also awarded five stars, marking its third straight award.

The Setai Hotel Miami Beach, 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; www.thesetaihotel.com

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
