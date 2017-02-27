Which Miami hotels scored five-star ratings?

Forbes Travel Guide added 22 new hotels added to the five-star list this year that includes 175 properties from around the world.

“While the 2017 group of winners is the most diverse in terms of size, location and style, one overarching theme that ties them together is that each delivers its own distinctive experience. New Five-Star hotels range from the brand-new fresh and inventive Faena Hotel Miami Beach and the recently restored grand dame Ritz Paris to over-the-top all-suite hotel The Ritz-Carlton, Macau,” Forbes said in a press release.

Also on the 59th annual list were four repeat Miami-Dade winners.

In the restaurant category, Brickell sushi restaurant NAOE made the list again this year with five stars.

In all, eight hotels in Florida earned five stars, including the Ritz-Carlton, Naples; Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa and Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach.

This year’s awards were Forbes’ most diverse, with accolades for hotels in 20 new destinations and 38 new properties joining the list with top honors. The awards signal another year of success for area hotels after a decades-long dry spell that ended in 2013 when the Mandarin and Acqualina earned five stars.

1. Faena Miami Beach Show Gallery Hide Gallery A treatment room tub at Faena's Tierra Santa Healing House spa, included in the New Year's Eve package. Photo by Todd Eberle.

Hide Gallery The spa at Faena.

Hide Gallery Faena has art at every turn.

Hide Gallery Faena's Los Fuegos Restaurant.

Hide Gallery

Hide Gallery Alan Faena, owner and visionary behind the five-star hotel on Miami Beach. Forbes Travel Guide’s annual hotel awards celebrated inventiveness this year — so it’s no surprise it extended its five-star distinction to the wildly singular Faena Hotel Miami Beach. Show details

Show map

Nearby Faena Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.faena.com. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Take me there

2. Mandarin Oriental Show Gallery Hide Gallery The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental

Hide Gallery The Mandarin Oriental at night.

Hide Gallery Azul at the Mandarin Oriental Miami.

Hide Gallery La Mar at Mandarin

Hide Gallery The pool at the Mandarin Oriental.

Hide Gallery The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Miami

Hide Gallery Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami. Brickell’s Mandarin Oriental was one of 11 hotels on the globe to win a triple five-star award for its hotel, Asian-American fusion restaurant, Azul, and spa, marking the fifth consecutive year the Mandarin makes triple five-star. Show details

Show map

Nearby Mandarin Oriental, 500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami; www.mandarinoriental.com/miami 500 Brickell Key Dr, Miami Take me there

3. Acqualina Resort & Spa Show Gallery Hide Gallery Poolside at the Acqualina Resort & Spa. Cortesía Acqualina Resort & Spa

Hide Gallery Backrubs at the Acqualina Resort & Spa.

Hide Gallery Acqualina Hotel Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach also earned five stars for the fifth straight year, including for its spa, Acqualina Spa by ESPA. Show details

Show map Acqualina Resort & Spa, 17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach; www.acqualinaresort.com

17875 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach Take me there

4. St. Regis Bal Harbour Show Gallery Hide Gallery St. Regis Bal Harbour

Hide Gallery A corridor in the St. Regis Bal Harbour lobby

Hide Gallery The dining room at Atlantikós, a new Greek restaurant at The St. Regis

Hide Gallery The bar and sushi lounge at the St. Regis Bal Harbour is a happy hour haven (Handout)

Hide Gallery St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico

Hide Gallery The St. Regis Bal Harbour Tomas Loewy

Hide Gallery The St. Regis Bal Harbour Tomas Loewy The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort earned the distinction for the fourth year in a row. Show details

Show map St. Regis Bal Harbour, 9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour; www.stregisbalharbour.com

9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour Take me there