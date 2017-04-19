We’ve got your Florida Keys vacation all mapped out. Start by island hopping on a road trip through these lush resorts. Once you reach Key West, we’ve got a to do list and a hotel guide waiting for you.

But first, your Florida Keys hotel guide…

Key Largo

Playa Largo Resort & Spa

Playa Largo Resort & Spa (97450 Overseas Hwy.; 305-853-1001) is the first newly built hotel in Key Largo in over 20 years, bringing with it a touch of unprecedented luxury. The resort overlooks the tranquil Florida Bay and boasts four superb dining venues and spacious guest rooms. Current rates from $299.

Islamorada

The swimming pool at Amara Cay Resort.

Amara Cay Resort

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean with interiors awash in natural tones and materials, Amara Cay (80001 Overseas Hwy.; 305-664-0073) presents an inviting retreat on this island, known as the sport-fishing capital of the world. The hotel also boasts the acclaimed Italian restaurant, Oltremare. Current rates from $224.

Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina

Playing up the retro charm of a 1950s beach vacation, Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina at Holiday Isle (84001 Overseas Hwy.; 305-664-2321) is a stylish, all-encompassing retreat in Islamorada boasting a full service marina, private beach, lagoon-style pool and popular Tiki bar. Current rates from $216.

Poolside cabanas at Cheeca Lodge.

Cheeca Lodge & Spa

Occupying 27 lush, waterfront acres in Islamorada, Cheeca Lodge and Spa (81801 Overseas Hwy.; 305-712-7166) has been a favored getaway of American presidents, Hollywood celebrities, anglers and holidaymakers since 1946. It boasts spacious suites, a private beach and a pier for fishing charters and excursions, as well as a collection of excellent restaurants. Current rates from $359.

Lower Keys

A Little Palm Island bungalow at night.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

A private island off the coast of the Florida Keys with a romantic Robinson Crusoe appeal, Little Palm Island (2800 Overseas Hwy.; 305-872-2524) is home to 15 thatched roof bungalows housing 30 luxurious suites, a fine dining restaurant and a spa. It’s a favorite amongst honeymooners and lovebirds celebrating an anniversary. Current rates from $1,090.

An aerial view of Hawks Cay.

Hawks Cay Resort

A sprawling family-friendly resort on Duck Key, Hawks Cay Resort (61 Hawks Cay Blvd., Duck Key; 866-347-2675) offers a getaway with a private beach, glittering swimming pools, fishing charters, a dolphin experience and multiple restaurants. Choose from traditional hotel rooms or villas with up to three bedrooms. Current rates from $319.