Find ‘verified luxury’: These Miami hotels, spas and restaurants made Forbe’s Five-Star list

The Forbes Travel Guide has announced its 2018 Five and Four Star Awards, which pay tribute to the best hotels, spas and restaurants around the world. And as usual, some of Miami’s top hotels are on the list.

The guide aims to “verify luxury” based on up to 900 objectives. Anonymous inspectors rate service and facilities. The coveted Five-Star Award goes to outstanding properties that are often iconic with flawless service and spectacular amenities. The Four-Star Award celebrates exceptional properties with high quality services and facilities. The recommended properties offer consistently good services and facilities at excellent properties.

A few Miami darlings made the Five-Star cut once again. Acqualina Resort & Spa, Mandarin Oriental Miami Beach and The St. Regis Bal Harbour all received the top award for hotels and spas. Newer to the Five-Star list are Faena Hotel Miami Beach and The Setai Miami Beach.

Read on to see how your favorite hotels stacked up, as well as which area restaurants made the cut.

Five-Stars

Hotels

Poolside at the Acqualina Resort & Spa, a Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond hotel in Sunny Isles Beach. Cortesía Acqualina Resort & Spa

Acqualina Resort & Spa

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Mandarin Oriental, Miami

The Setai Miami Beach

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Spas

Acqualina Spa by ESPA

Remède Spa Bal Harbour at The St. Regis

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami

Four-Stars

Hotels

The Miami Beach EDITION is a Forbes Four-Star hotel.

The Betsy South Beach

The Biltmore

Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

The Miami Beach EDITION

The Ritz-Carltons in Bal Harbour, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne and South Beach (the South Beach Ritz-Carlton is closed indefinitely)

Spas

Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach (closed indefinitely)

The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION

The Spa at The Setai

Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Recommended

The legendary Fontainebleau makes the Forbes Recommended list. Paul Warchol

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Turnberry Isle Miami

Restaurants

NAOE is the only Forbes Five-Star restaurant in Miami. @seaborja

NAOE – Five-Stars

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Hotel Miami Beach – Four-Stars

Palme d’Or at The Biltmore – Four-Stars

Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Hotel Miami Beach – Four-Stars

Bourbon Steak Miami at Turnberry Isle – Recommended

Hakkasan Miami at Fontainebleau Miami Beach – Recommended

Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort & Spa – Recommended

Matador Room at The Miami Beach EDITION – Recommended

Scarpetta Miami Beach at Fontainebleau Miami Beach – Recommended