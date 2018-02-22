Find ‘verified luxury’: These Miami hotels, spas and restaurants made Forbe’s Five-Star list
The Forbes Travel Guide has announced its 2018 Five and Four Star Awards, which pay tribute to the best hotels, spas and restaurants around the world. And as usual, some of Miami’s top hotels are on the list.
The guide aims to “verify luxury” based on up to 900 objectives. Anonymous inspectors rate service and facilities. The coveted Five-Star Award goes to outstanding properties that are often iconic with flawless service and spectacular amenities. The Four-Star Award celebrates exceptional properties with high quality services and facilities. The recommended properties offer consistently good services and facilities at excellent properties.
A few Miami darlings made the Five-Star cut once again. Acqualina Resort & Spa, Mandarin Oriental Miami Beach and The St. Regis Bal Harbour all received the top award for hotels and spas. Newer to the Five-Star list are Faena Hotel Miami Beach and The Setai Miami Beach.
Read on to see how your favorite hotels stacked up, as well as which area restaurants made the cut.
Five-Stars
Hotels
Acqualina Resort & Spa
Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Mandarin Oriental, Miami
The Setai Miami Beach
The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Spas
Acqualina Spa by ESPA
Remède Spa Bal Harbour at The St. Regis
The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Four-Stars
Hotels
The Betsy South Beach
The Biltmore
Four Seasons Hotel Miami
Loews Miami Beach Hotel
The Miami Beach EDITION
The Ritz-Carltons in Bal Harbour, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne and South Beach (the South Beach Ritz-Carlton is closed indefinitely)
Spas
Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, South Beach (closed indefinitely)
The Spa at The Miami Beach EDITION
The Spa at The Setai
Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Recommended
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Turnberry Isle Miami
Restaurants
NAOE – Five-Stars
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Hotel Miami Beach – Four-Stars
Palme d’Or at The Biltmore – Four-Stars
Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Hotel Miami Beach – Four-Stars
Bourbon Steak Miami at Turnberry Isle – Recommended
Hakkasan Miami at Fontainebleau Miami Beach – Recommended
Il Mulino New York at Acqualina Resort & Spa – Recommended
Matador Room at The Miami Beach EDITION – Recommended
Scarpetta Miami Beach at Fontainebleau Miami Beach – Recommended