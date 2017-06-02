These Miami hotels have places where you can just ditch your kids for a while.
Summer is upon us which means rambunctious kids on the loose and weary parents trying to book activity-filled summer vacations. Thankfully, these South Florida hotels know what’s up (and know how to keep mom and dad sane) with their highly-entertaining and action-packed kid programs available on site. These VILP (Very Important Little People) hang outs are all the rage with parentals. Drop off your kid for a few hours of beach themed entertainment while you sip piña coladas solo by the pool and enjoy a stress free vacay.
Loews Miami Beach Hotel
After their recent $50 million dollar renovation, the hotel’s Loews Loves Kids program now includes a brand spankin’ new kids’ hangout called the SoBe Kids Club. Your rugrats won’t be complaining one bit when you park them for the day at this unique space which boasts a TV corner, craft corner, quiet corner, and even a tech corner with fully loaded iPads.
Kids can enjoy of sand castles building, scavenger hunts, and even a pizza making class with one of the hotel chefs, while mom and dad soak up the sun on the Soak Cabana Deck. Another kid-friendly perk? The hotel added an area where kids can safely play in the pool without having to set foot in the deep end.
Loews Miami Beach, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1601; https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach
1 Hotel South Beach
Mom and dad can now be at ease when dropping off their kiddos (4 and up) at Seedlings, the nature focused kids’ club located inside the eco-friendly oasis that’s the 1 Hotel. Leave them for a full day (9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.) or for a few hours (half days available from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m.-4 p.m.) while you indulge in a couples massage at the Bamford Haybarn Spa or lay poolside with a glass of rosè. There’s plenty to do in the program which includes story time, beachside shell hunting, tree planting, and even some movie time. What a better feeling to know that when you pick up your kid, they’ve already saved the world- one tree at a time.
1 Hotel South Beach, 2301 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000 or https://www.1hotels.com/south-beach
The Diplomat Beach Resort
It’s going to be hard to pull your little adventurers away from the newly reimagined Diplomat Kids’ Club, which got a fresh facelift after a $100 million renovation- and boy, was it worth it. Offering parents both full day (lunch included) and half day (snacks are part of the deal) options, the Diplomat Kids’ Club is jam-packed with one-of-a-kind activities for kids ages 4-12. While parents sneak away for some beachside lounging, kids can explore sea life, collect sea shells, paint and even sculpt with the help of a craft counselor, or become secret agents as they compete in training courses and dress up in different disguises.
Older kids (7-12) have the option of kicking back in the Gaming Room with Wii and X-Box games. Parents looking for a night out can opt for the ‘$80 Kids’ Night Out’ deal from 5-9 p.m. which includes dinner at Bristol’s Burgers. Another plus? Complimentary usage of the Bounce House and the Dip + Slide (times vary).
Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 South Ocean Drive, 954-602-6000 or www.diplomatresort.com
Turnberry Isle Miami
This luxe-yet-welcoming family friendly resort in Aventura is the perfect spot for a Florida getaway and you know who will be the happiest of travelers? The kids! The Turnberry Kids Club by PEAR Programs, makes sure that your kids are not only enjoying themselves, but getting fit while doing it! The program (available for kids 4-12) boasts fully trained and certified counselors to guide and supervise your kids as they enjoy sports (beginners and all-stars welcome), tailored fitness classes that teach about everything from nutrition to muscular endurance, arts and crafts, and even some performance play like drama and dance! Finally a vacation spot that won’t have you feeling like you need a vacation from your vacation.
Turnberry Isle Miami, 19999 West Country Club Dr., Aventura, 305-932-6200 or www.turnberryislemiami.com
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
When the iconic Fontainebleau Resort claims its a “playground for kids all ages,” they’re not just talking about club kids lined up outside of LIV. The hotel is a kid-friendly vacation spot loved not only for its chic beachside vibe or five-star restaurants, but for its winning kids’ club, FB Kids.
Team building activities such as scavenger hunts, sports, games, art, drama, music and movement are led by certified Adventure Guides ready to pump up the fun and tire your little ones out. Sign up for full or half days, or if you want to keep the night going, there’s the Fontainebleau’s Kids Night Out, where they’ll be entertained with age appropriate blockbuster movies and games all under watchful supervision! Or opt for an in-room babysitter available with the concierge. So drink those mojitos at ease, padres, the Bleau’s got you covered.
Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-535-3283 or fontainebleau.com
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
Sailing away to paradise is now a breeze thanks to the Parakeets Kids’ Club at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. While you daydream away under a beach umbrella listening to Jimmy Buffet tunes, kids can have the time of their lives playing pool and beach games, arts and crafts, and other activities with the help of trained counselors. Parents have the option of booking full day sessions with lunch or half day sessions as well (Cheeseburgers in Paradise optional). The resort offers Night Camp on Saturdays from 5pm-7pm.
Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, 1111 North Ocean Drive, (954) 874-4444