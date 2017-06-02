These Miami hotels have places where you can just ditch your kids for a while.

Loews’ Kids Club

After their recent $50 million dollar renovation, the hotel’s Loews Loves Kids program now includes a brand spankin’ new kids’ hangout called the SoBe Kids Club. Your rugrats won’t be complaining one bit when you park them for the day at this unique space which boasts a TV corner, craft corner, quiet corner, and even a tech corner with fully loaded iPads.

Kids can enjoy of sand castles building, scavenger hunts, and even a pizza making class with one of the hotel chefs, while mom and dad soak up the sun on the Soak Cabana Deck. Another kid-friendly perk? The hotel added an area where kids can safely play in the pool without having to set foot in the deep end.