Everything you need to know about Baha Mar, Nassau’s newest megaresort

The June opening of Rosewood hotel at the mammoth 1,000-acre Baha Mar megaresort in Nassau marks the third and final hotel of the ambitious new development, which opened in April 2017. It joins Grand Hyatt and SLS.

We thought now was the perfect time to fill you in on everything you need to know about getting away to this all-encompassing Bahamian resort accessible in an hour flight from Miami.

By The Numbers

$4.2 billion – the cost to build the resort

100,000 – the square-footage of the casino floor, the largest in the Bahamas

42 – the number of restaurants onsite

11 – the number of swimming pools

Rosewood

Positioned as the most luxurious and exclusive accommodations at Baha Mar, Roseweood boasts 185 oceanfront rooms and suites, as well as multi-bedroom residential-style villas, some with private swimming pools. The architecture and design is inspired by the British colonial movement found throughout the Bahamas, featuring vaulted ceilings, louvered wooden shutters and symmetrical lines. Rooms boast dramatic wrought iron canopy bedframes, marble bathrooms and white-washed, wood-paneled walls in neutral sand tones.

Grand Hyatt

Grand Hyatt is Baha Mar’s catchall standard resort (still, offering plenty of luxury) at 1,800 rooms, perfect for families and anyone seeking a budget-friendly option to the resort. There are a wide variety of room categories here, ranging from standard island view rooms to oceanfront suites with separate living areas. All accommodations are spacious with contemporary marble or polished hardwood floors and bathrooms. Interiors are designed around either red or blue color palettes. There’s also The Reserve, Grand Hyatt’s exclusive wing offering a dedicated entrance with upgraded amenities, including access to the Reserve Lounge, a concierge and butler service.

SLS

A room inside SLS Baha Mar.

With hotels in both South Beach and Brickell, Miamians are familiar with the trendy, design-minded concept of SLS Hotels. Their 300-room Baha Mar iteration comes with all the playful, luxurious touches you might expect: crisp white bed linens and furniture, trompe l’oeil decorative walls, surrealist furnishings and copious marble throughout. Balconies are saturated in turquoise and coral pink with contemporary white rocking chairs. There’s also a residential component here for those interested in owning a piece of paradise.

Where to Eat

Wood fired pizzas are all the rage at Michael Schwartz’s Fi’lia.

From taco trucks inside hot pink Airstreams to French bakeries and poolside grills, the sheer range of dining options at Baha Mar is mind-boggling. We’re excited about a couple of Miami imports found inside SLS. James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz has opened the second outpost of his Italian concept Fi’lia with creative and classic pasta and pizza dishes, as well as his signature tableside Caesar salad.

The dining room at Baha Mar’s Cleo restaurant.

While Cleo originated in LA, we’ve grown accustomed to the South Beach Mediterranean stunner inside the Redbury Hotel. At Baha Mar, Chef Danny Elmaleh incorporates Bahamian ingredients and locally caught fish (think, spiny lobster) into his delectable shared plates, mezzes and flatbreads.

Also, be sure to take a stroll down the beach to the Conch Shack for authentic conch salad made with chopped onions and peppers, marinated in lime.

Where to Drink

SLS Baha Mar’s lobby and Monkey Bar.

For a sophisticated cocktail, pull up a chair at Monkey Bar inside the SLS lobby or head to Blue Note Jazz Lounge, a riff on the New York City original. At the Baha Mar outpost, a white baby grand piano sits on an elevated stage inside a honey-hued lounge where you can indulge in signature cocktails and a small plates menu.

Where to Party

Inside the Lenny Kravitz designed Bond nightclub.

SLS is definitely your destination to party. Their Privilege pool hosts South Beach-worthy pool parties with cabanas, live DJs and the works, while Bond is the club that goes hard until 4 a.m. with world-class DJs and interior design by Lenny Kravitz.

Baha Mar Casino

Baha Mar’s Casino cuts an impressive silhouette at 100,000 square-feet making it the largest casino in the Bahamas. With floor-to-ceiling windows and a dramatic beaded chandelier, the casino is designed for everyone from casual players to high stakes rollers. You’ll find slot machines, table games and a sports book, as well as bars and lounges like Bar Mar and The Lynden.

ESPA Spa

If the crystal clear waters of Cable Beach aren’t enough to lull you into complete relaxation, make an appointment at the resort’s freestanding ESPA Spa with 24 treatment rooms sparkling in white marble. With a wide range of luxurious massages, facials and body treatments, you can also book a signature treatment, like the two-hour Seashore Serenity where gently warmed giant tiger clam shells and aromatherapy oils are used to massage tensions away and rose quartz crystals are implemented in a scalp massage.

Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course

Enjoy the beautifully designed 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course with a front nine overlooking the ocean or work with a golf pro on the practice range. No need to pack your clubs with a rental program that includes the latest models from Callaway, Taylor Made, Titleist and more.

Complimentary Water Sports

With 11 unique swimming pools, a whole host of water sports are also available at the resort.

All guests enjoy complimentary access to standup paddlebaords, single and double kayaks (including clear bottom), Hobie cats, water hammocks, floating lounges and snorkel equipment—so you never have to leave the water!

The Sanctuary

The Sanctuary is Baha Mar’s marine conservation program where you can get up close and personal with native sea turtles, stingrays, birds and nurse sharks. Their range of activities include naturalist led tours and snorkeling.

Children’s Explorer Club

Drop the little ones off at the Children’s Explorers Club during morning or afternoon sessions and enjoy a little “me time” while they learn about the local ecosystem and culture with hands-on activities in a summer camp-style setting.