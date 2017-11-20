The Mondrian offers a variety of new beauty, wellness, fitness and intuitive counseling offers.

Just over a year ago Menin Hospitality took over management of the Mondrian South Beach (1100 West Ave., South Beach; 305-514-1500), a surrealist design hotel by Marcel Wanders, which draws inspiration from Sleeping Beauty’s castle. With a few subtle shifts and changes to the property, they hotel has recently launched a new salon and also will host a handful of exclusive wellness events in January — just in time for the new year. Draft your 2018 resolutions and mark your calendars now for these special offers.

Beauty at the Mondrian

At the end of October, Surfside’s Elle Air Beauty Bar opened its second location at the Mondrian to compliment the hotel’s GUYandGIRL spa offerings. Elle Air’s salon services include blowouts, hair color and keratin treatments, as well as makeup application, eyebrow threading and lash extensions.

Wellness at the Mondrian

Mondrian is kicking off the New Year with a variety of beauty and wellness events, including a partnership with Doral’s renowned Pritkin Longevity Center. On Jan. 13, the center will host a daylong takeover from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The program will include a healthy Pritkin-approved lunch at Sunset Terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay and the following wellness seminars:

The Voyage of Food: From the Mouth Down South by Seth J. Marquit, MD, MPH, FAAEM

Calorie Density: The Weight Loss Solution by Kimberly Gomer, MS, RD, LDN, Director of Nutrition

Exercise Rx: Your Fitness Prescription by Jamie Costello, MSC, MBA, Fitness Director

Tickets are priced at $65-$75 per person.

Fitness at the Mondrian

To compliment a healthy diet, the Mondrian’s ongoing collaboration with Green Monkey yoga and Shift SoBe bootcamp offers free morning dockside fitness classes open to the community. Bootcamp is held Saturdays at 9 a.m. and yoga is held Sundays at 10 a.m.

Intuitive Counseling at the Mondrian

Mondrian will also host Susan King, a celebrity, UK-based intuitive counselor from Jan. 26 through Jan. 29 at GUYandGIRL spa. Together, the Mondrian and King will offer a variety of intuitive counseling sessions and spa packages, ranging in price from $190 for a session with King to $660 for a package that includes an intuitive counseling session, custom facial, manicure, pedicure and hair make-over from Elle Air Beauty Bar.

For more information and to reserve any of these packages and events, contact the hotel at 305-514-1500.