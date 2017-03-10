Central America escapes to book right now
From a brand new all-inclusive in Mexico to hot springs in Costa Rica, these vacations are calling your name.
Mexico
UNICO 2087, Riviera Maya – Experience the Unexpected
The just-opened UNICO 2087 in Mexico’s Riviera Maya is taking all-inclusive resorts to a new level by embracing the local culture and creating experiences for the sophisticated traveler in a luxurious, adults-only setting. Their “Experience the Unexpected” package includes:
- Select salon, spa, off-property excursions and unlimited golf (20% service fee applied)
- 24-hour room service and personal Anfitrión (host), replacing the traditional butler, to serve as your local tapped-in host
- Luxurious accommodations with outdoor hydro-spa tubs on fully furnished balcony
- In-room mini bar stocked to guest preference and more
- Impromptu pop-up programming including mescal tastings, cocktail hour by executive mixologist, custom beer gardens, Art Attack competitions and acoustic sunset jams
Rates from $207 per person, per night based on double occupancy and a three night minimum stay. Valid for travel through December 22 when booked by May 31.
For more information and to book, click here.
Mahekal Beach Resort, Playa del Carmen – Plan Your Way
No matter what kind of Spring Break you have in mind, Playa del Carmen’s Mahekal Beach Resort can customize a package that’s just right for you with “Plan Your Way.” Whether you’re a foodie, a culture vulture, a party person or looking fore a romantic escape or fun family getaway, you’ll find plenty to do.
Choose three components from the following list:
- Pottery painting at the Artisan Palapa including a piece of pottery to paint and take home as a souvenir
- Authentic cooking lesson at the Mayan Culinary Casita
- Spring Break Survival Kit of breath mints, eye mask, etc.
- Late-night munchies turndown
- 2-4-1 margaritas at Boli’s Bar
- One bottle of Wine for dinner at Fuego or Cocina
- Sand Castle Building Kit
- Romantic turndown
- Unlimited use of the bikes
- Paddle-board or Kayak rental for two through the on-property Vida Aquatica
- Breakfast-in-bed during stay for two
You can also choose the rate type that’s right for you, whether it’s inclusive of two meals a day, starting at $395 per night or a la carte from $319 per night.
For more information and to book, click here.
Costa Rica
Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa – Take Me to the Springs
With roundtrip airfare reportedly as low as $196 from Miami to Costa Rica now through June, there’s never been a better excuse to run off to the hot springs at Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa at the edge of the Arenal Volcano National Park. “Take Me to the Springs” includes:
- Three nights accommodations for the price of two
- Welcome non-alcoholic drink and amenity
- Daily buffet breakfast at Los Tucanes Restaurant
- One dinner at Ave del Paraiso Restaurant
- $75 spa credit per person
- Unlimited access to Tabacón’s award-winning natural hot springs
- Complimentary access to the adults-only Shangri-La Gardens
Rates from $370 per night ($348 per night during green season) based on double occupancy. Valid through December 15.
For more information and to book, click here or call 855-TABACON.
