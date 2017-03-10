Central America escapes to book right now

From a brand new all-inclusive in Mexico to hot springs in Costa Rica, these vacations are calling your name.

Mexico

A guest room at UNICO 2087

UNICO 2087, Riviera Maya – Experience the Unexpected

The just-opened UNICO 2087 in Mexico’s Riviera Maya is taking all-inclusive resorts to a new level by embracing the local culture and creating experiences for the sophisticated traveler in a luxurious, adults-only setting. Their “Experience the Unexpected” package includes:

Select salon, spa, off-property excursions and unlimited golf (20% service fee applied)

24-hour room service and personal Anfitrión (host), replacing the traditional butler, to serve as your local tapped-in host

Luxurious accommodations with outdoor hydro-spa tubs on fully furnished balcony

In-room mini bar stocked to guest preference and more

Impromptu pop-up programming including mescal tastings, cocktail hour by executive mixologist, custom beer gardens, Art Attack competitions and acoustic sunset jams

Rates from $207 per person, per night based on double occupancy and a three night minimum stay. Valid for travel through December 22 when booked by May 31.

For more information and to book, click here.

Mahekal Beach Resort, Playa del Carmen – Plan Your Way

No matter what kind of Spring Break you have in mind, Playa del Carmen’s Mahekal Beach Resort can customize a package that’s just right for you with “Plan Your Way.” Whether you’re a foodie, a culture vulture, a party person or looking fore a romantic escape or fun family getaway, you’ll find plenty to do.

Choose three components from the following list:

Pottery painting at the Artisan Palapa including a piece of pottery to paint and take home as a souvenir

Authentic cooking lesson at the Mayan Culinary Casita

Spring Break Survival Kit of breath mints, eye mask, etc.

Late-night munchies turndown

2-4-1 margaritas at Boli’s Bar

One bottle of Wine for dinner at Fuego or Cocina

Sand Castle Building Kit

Romantic turndown

Unlimited use of the bikes

Paddle-board or Kayak rental for two through the on-property Vida Aquatica

Breakfast-in-bed during stay for two

You can also choose the rate type that’s right for you, whether it’s inclusive of two meals a day, starting at $395 per night or a la carte from $319 per night.

For more information and to book, click here.

Costa Rica

Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa – Take Me to the Springs

With roundtrip airfare reportedly as low as $196 from Miami to Costa Rica now through June, there’s never been a better excuse to run off to the hot springs at Tabacon Thermal Resort & Spa at the edge of the Arenal Volcano National Park. “Take Me to the Springs” includes:

Three nights accommodations for the price of two

Welcome non-alcoholic drink and amenity

Daily buffet breakfast at Los Tucanes Restaurant

One dinner at Ave del Paraiso Restaurant

$75 spa credit per person

Unlimited access to Tabacón’s award-winning natural hot springs

Complimentary access to the adults-only Shangri-La Gardens

Rates from $370 per night ($348 per night during green season) based on double occupancy. Valid through December 15.

For more information and to book, click here or call 855-TABACON.