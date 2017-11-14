Black Friday and Cyber Monday mean great hotel deals – up to 60 percent off

Give someone the gift of travel this holiday season, like a trip to La Colección Resorts in Mexico.

The holidays are around the corner. If a vacation is at the top of your wish list, mark your calendar for Black Friday (Nov. 24) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 27), when hotels are offering deep discounts over specific booking windows.

We’ve rounded up the best deals out there from Florida to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Happy travels!

Miami

Guest rooms at The Gates hotel in South Beach.

The Gates Hotel, South Beach

The Deal: Up to 20 percent off rates starting at $139 per night and two welcome drinks for travel through June 30, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 24-27

How to Book: https://www.gatessouthbeach.com or call 305-860-9444

The lobby art of The Julia is a playful twist on a Victorian portrait gallery.

The Julia, South Beach

The Deal: Nightly rates at $99 for a two-night minimum stay for travel May 1 – Sept. 30, 2018 (blackout dates apply).

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: https://thejuliahotel.com

Florida

Dune side seating at Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale.

Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Fort Lauderdale

The Deal: Up to 25 percent off best available rate starting at $199 per night and a $50 resort credit for two-night stays for travel Nov. 27, 2017 – April 20, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 27-30

How to Book: http://www.pelicanbeach.com or call 800-525-6232

The courtyard pool at the Brazilian Court.

Brazilian Court, Palm Beach

The Deal: Up to 25 percent off select dates, complementary upgrade and free parking.

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: http://www.thebraziliancourt.com or call 561-655-7740

The Perry boasts easy access to offshore pleasures.

The Perry Hotel Key West at Stock Island Marina Village

The Deal: 40 percent off best available rates for travel through June 28, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: https://gc.synxis.com/rez.aspx?Hotel=75889&Chain=21326&promo=CYBER. Use promo code: CYBER

The Grove Resort & Spa Orlando

The Deal: 50 percent off best available rates starting at $149 per night for stays through Sept. 30, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 24-27

How to Book: http://www.groveresortorlando.com

An aerial view of Opal Sands Resort.

Opal Sands Resort, Clearwater Beach

The Deal: 45 percent off selected room types on select dates with a three night minimum stay for travel Nov. 27, 2017 – Feb 13, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: https://www.opalsands.com. Use promo code: CYBER17

Don Cesar, St. Pete Beach

The Deal: Up to 45 percent off best available rates starting at $190 per night for travel through Dec. 31, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 24-Dec. 1

How to Book: https://www.reservations-page.com/c00550/h09454/be_hha.aspx?psk801=teaserbox&pc=CM4&adults=1&lg=en&cmd=post&src=1504117603&_ga=2.250377743.809733441.1510629372-656166080.1479921090

The new Art Ovation hotel in Sarasota.

Art Ovation Hotel, Sarasota

The Deal: 30 percent off best available rates and complementary breakfast for travel through 2018 (blackout dates apply).

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: https://artovationhotel.com. Use promo code: 7YM

Sarasota’s Lido Beach Resort.

Lido Beach Resort, Sarasota

The Deal: 30 percent off starting rates of $154 per night on stays of three nights or more for travel Nov. 27, 2017 – Feb. 15, 2018 (blackout dates apply).

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: https://www.lidobeachresort.com. Use promo code: CYBER17

The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens, St. Augustine

The Deal: 30 percent off Sunday through Thursday stays throughout 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: https://thecollectorinn.com

Mexico

A guest room at UNICO 2087

UNICO 2087 Hotel, Riviera Maya

The Deal: Up to 20 percent off an all-inclusive stay for two for travel Nov. 23, 2017 – Dec. 22, 2018 (blackout dates apply).

Booking Window: Nov. 20-27

How to Book: https://www.unicohotelrivieramaya.com/en/black-friday/

Mahekal Beach Resort, Playa del Carmen

The Deal: Up to 50 percent off rates starting at $149 per night for travel Nov. 21, 2017 – Oct. 31, 2018. Guests who book four nights or more receive $200 food & beverage credit. Guests how book during the pre-sale window Nov. 16-20 enjoy two complementary drinks per day.

Booking Window: Nov. 16-Dec. 8

How to Book: http://www.mahekalbeachresort.com or call 877-235-4452

A view of the beach at the Grand Oasis Tulum.

Oasis Hotels & Resorts, Cancun & Tulum

The Deal: Up to 62 percent off all-inclusive rates starting at $117 per person per night based on double occupancy for travel Jan. 2 – Feb. 15, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 17-27

How to Book: http://oasishotels.com/en/

La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana (pictured at top)

The Deal: Save up to 50 percent off resorts in Acapulco, Cancun, Cozumel, Chetumal, Los Cabos, Playa del Carmen and Puerto Vallarta for travel Nov. 24, 2017 – Dec. 28, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 24-28

How to Book: http://www.lacoleccionresorts.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Punta Cana

The Deal: Up to 40 percent off deluxe all-inclusive room rates for travel Nov. 23, 2017 – Dec. 22, 2018 (blackout dates apply).

Booking Window: Nov. 20-27

How to Book: https://www.hardrockhotelpuntacana.com/black-friday.htm

Palace Resorts

The Deal: Up to 55 percent off all-inclusive rack rates and complementary airport transfers at resorts in Cancun, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Los Cabos, Cozumel and Jamaica for travel through Dec. 23, 2018. Stays of three or more nights also enjoy $1,500 resort credit.

Booking Window: Nov. 24-30

How to Book: https://www.palaceresorts.com/en

Caribbean

Resorts World Bimini, Bahamas

The Deal: $199 per person for a two-night stay based on double occupancy including airfare via Tropic Airways, Silver Air or ferry travel aboard FRS Caribbean.

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: https://www.rwbimini.com

The lavish grounds of Warwick Island in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Warwick Hotels & Resorts, Paradise Island, Bahamas

The Deal: Up to 60 percent off all-inclusive rates starting at $226 per room based on double occupancy for island-view king and double rooms.

Booking Window: Nov. 22-27

How to Book: https://warwickhotels.com/paradise-island-bahamas/

Lighthouse Point at Grand Lucayan, Grand Bahama Island

The Deal: Rates starting at $91 per person per night including breakfast, $50 spa credit and complementary greens fees for travel Nov. 25, 2017 – Jan. 31, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 23-30

How to Book: http://www.grandlucayan.com or call 855-708-6671. Use promo code: BLKFR.

Seven Stars Resort & Spa, Turks & Caicos

The Deal: 40 percent off room rates for travel April 14 – Dec. 20, 2018.

Booking Window: Nov. 24-27

How to Book: https://www.sevenstarsgracebay.com or call 866-570-7777

The Landings, St. Lucia

The Deal: Up to 50 percent off rates starting at $335 per night.

Booking Window: Nov. 24-27

How to Book: http://www.landingsstlucia.com

Go for a night swim at Crystal Cove in Barbados.

Crystal Cove, Barbados

The Deal: Up to 50 percent off all-inclusive rates starting at $479 per night.

Booking Window: Nov. 24-27

How to Book: https://eleganthotels.com/crystal-cove. Use promo code: CYBER

Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jamaica

The Deal: Up to 25 percent off 2017 all-inclusive stays starting at $150 per person per night and up to 40 percent off 2018 all-inclusive stays starting at $180 per person per night.

Booking Window: Now through Dec. 23

How to Book: https://www.rosehallresort.com

Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa

The Deal: Up to 50 percent off 2017 all-inclusive stays starting at $180 per person per night and up to 40 percent off 2018 all-inclusive stays starting at $277 per person per night.

Booking Window: Now through Dec. 23

How to Book: http://www.jewelgrande.com

Central America

Inside a lagoon front bungalow at Las Lagunas.

Las Lagunas Boutique Hotel, Peten, Guatemala

The Deal: 40 percent off best available rates starting at $189 per night with breakfast and Monkey Island Tour included for travel May 1 – Oct. 31, 2018 (blackout dates apply).

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: http://www.laslagunashotel.com. Use promo code: DPR0518

Westin Playa Bonita, Panama City, Panama

The Deal: 50 percent off best available rates starting at $80 per night for travel Dec. 1, 2017 – June 30, 2018 (blackout dates apply).

Booking Window: Nov. 27

How to Book: http://www.westinplayabonita.com. Use promo code: CYBER

Selina hotels offer a wide range of accommodations throughout Central America.

Selina Hotels

The Deal: 30 percent off room rates at hotels in Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

Booking Window: Nov. 27-Dec. 22

How to Book: https://www.selina.com