Best Fall Hotel Deals Across South Florida

Feeling the itch to get out of Miami, but don’t want to go far? These are the best South Florida hotel deals this fall from Vero Beach to the Keys.

Fort Lauderdale

Pelican Grand Beach Resort – Happiness is a Beach

Enjoy the beauty of Fort Lauderdale’s beach this fall with Pelican Grand Beach Resort’s (2000 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-568-9431) “Happiness is a Beach:”

15% off Best available rate

High floor premier suite-style accommodations

Beachside Butler Service with lounge chairs, towels, chilled bottled water and umbrella

Rates from $299 per night. Offer valid through September.

For more information and to book, click here or call 954-568-9431.

Inside a guest room at B Ocean Resort.

B Ocean Resort – Bday

B Ocean Resort (1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1000) invites birthday revelers to their Fort Lauderdale resort with their “Bday” offer. When you book a minimum of two nights over your birthday, a special Bday rate of $1 will be applied to your last night. Rates from $130 per night. Offer ongoing. For more information and to book, click here or call 866-755-1102.

W Fort Lauderdale – Florida Resident Rates

Take advantage of Florida resident rates at W Fort Lauderdale (401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-8200):

25% off best available rate

Complimentary valet

Rates from $166 per night. Use promo code: RESFLOAT. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 866-837-4203.

Palm Beach & Vero Beach

Boca Raton Resort & Club – Best of Boca

Experience the “Best of Boca” with the family at the Boca Raton Resort & Club (501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 561-447-3000) this fall:

Overnight accommodations

Kids eat free at select restaurants with the purchase of an adult entrée

Access to Quest Kids Camp for children to play

One hour on the FLOWRIDER per person, per day

Unlimited golf and tennis

Rates from $274 based on double occupancy. Offer valid through September.

For more information and to book, click here or call 888-543-1286.

Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa – Beachfront Babymoon Escapes

Couples can enjoy one last romantic hurrah before baby arrives with Kimpton Vero Beach Hotel & Spa’s (3500 Ocean Dr., Vero Beach; 772-231-5666) “Beachfront Babymoon Escape:”

Snoogle pillow for a restful night of sleep before middle-of-the-night feedings begin

Naturally Nurtured Pre-Natal Massage at White Orchid Spa

Mommy-to-be Mocktail

Late night amenity to satiate those bizarre cravings, like sour pickles with a side of ice-cream, crunchy peanut butter and celery sandwiches and mustard frosted donuts.

Rates from $244 per night based on a two-night stay. Use promo code: BMOON. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here or call 772-231-5666.

Florida Keys

The private lagoon at Hawks Cay.

Hawks Cay – Christmas

It’s never too early to start planning a Christmastime escape to the Florida Keys. At least that’s what the folks at Hawks Cay (61 Hawks Cay Blvd., Duck Key; 305-743-7000) have in mind with their “Christmas” package:

$25 off premium cabana rental including complimentary bottled water, whole fruit, one appetizer and one cocktail shaker

Two-for-one Segway rentals with Sundance Watersports

One free photo with the purchase of a Dolphin Discovery

One free fish feeding at the Hawks Cay Resort Marina

15% discount on all 80-minute treatments at Calm Waters Spa Save

10% discount on SCUBA, SNUBA or dive lessons

Complimentary samples of Christmas cocktails with the Hawks Cay Resort Christmas “Spirit” punch card

Rates from $169 per night. Offer valid December 1-23.

For more information and to book, click here or call 855-819-0398.

Check into Marathon’s Banana Bay Resort & Marina.

Banana Bay Resort & Marina – Bday

Banana Bay Resort & Marina (4590 Overseas Hwy., Marathon; 305-743-3500) invites birthday revelers to their Marathon resort with their “Bday” offer. When you book a minimum of two nights over your birthday, a special Bday rate of $1 will be applied to your last night. Rates from $115 per night. Offer ongoing. For more information and to book, click here or call 866-559-1032.

24 North Hotel – Cayo Hueso y Cuba

Celebrate the longtime connection between Cuba and Key West at 24 North Hotel (3820 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West; 305-320-0940) with their “Cayo Hueso y Cuba” package:

Half-day fishing charter inspired by Hemingway’s Old Man and the Sea

Self-guided walking tour and site map of historic Cuban sites on the island, including lunch for two ($50 gift certificate) at El Meson de Pepe, the San Carlos Institute, Cayo Hueso y Habana in Mallory Square, the Key West Historic Memorial Sculpture Garden and “A Los Matires de Cuba” in Key West Cemetery

Jorge de la Torriente autographed photo from De La Gallery depicting Cuban scenes

Tour and cigar rolling lesson at Rodriguez Cigar Factory and a cigar box of Rodriguez’s finest cigars

Old Man and the Sea turn down amenity

Rates from $154 per night. Offer ongoing.

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-320-0940.

The Gates Hotel in Key West is dog-friendly!

The Gates Hotel – Hemingway House

Tack on a visit to the Hemingway House when you check into The Gates Hotel (3824 N. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West; 305-320-0930) with their “Hemingway House” special. Florida residents save 35% off room rates from $184 per night. Offer ongoing. For more information and to book, click here or call 305-320-0930.