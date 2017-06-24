A Guide to New York City’s Hippest New Hotels

The glowing lobby elevators at Ian Schrager’s Public.

Hospitality and nightlife kingpin Ian Schrager is at it again with this month’s debut of Public hotels on the Lower East Side. With starting rates marketed at $150 per night and the credo, “Luxury For All,” it’s his first foray into the affordable lifestyle segment. While he claims to introduce a new aesthetic with “invisible” design at Public, the glowing, mirrored lobby elevators have whiffs of his classic Hudson Hotel and the minimalist rooms, from their white oak bed platforms to the faux fur throws, reference his most recent endeavor with the luxurious EDITION hotels. He’s also tapped Jean Georges-Vongerichten for two restaurants, one upscale and the other casual, that sound vaguely similar to their collaboration at The Miami Beach EDITION. Still, pull all of these elements together with three bars, a performance space-cum-nightclub and an approachable price point—it equals a fresh combination that I’ll gladly check into.

Current rates from $200.