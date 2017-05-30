Posted on

A Caribbean escape is closer than you think with these money-saving hotel deals

Splash into the Caribbean this summer at Puerto Rico's El Conquistador Resort.
By Shayne Benowitz For Miami.com

From Florida resident rates that extend to the Bahamas and family fun savings in Puerto Rico, the time is now to save on the Caribbean this summer.

Lighthouse Pointe at Grande Lucayan, Grande Bahama– Florida Residents Rate

Jet off to Grande Bahama and Lighthouse Pointe at Grande Lucayan where Florida residents receive special discounts now through December 20 when you book by September 1 at this all-inclusive resort with the “Florida Residents Rate.” You’ll enjoy access to restaurants, entertainment and premium beverages during your stay. Rates are as follows:

51% off best available rate, starting at $260 per person based on double occupancy with island view (May 1 – September 1)

48% off  best available rate, starting at $246 per person based on double occupancy with island view (November 16 – December 20)

For more information and to book, click here or call 855-708-6671.

 

Aerial view of Puerto Rico’s El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo.

 

El Conquistador, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Fajardo, Puerto Rico – Fun in the Sun

Escape to Puerto Rico and discover Fajardo with the family at El Conquistador’s 500-acre bluff top resort with their “Fun in the Sun” package:

  • Free daily admission for a family of four to the resort’s Coqui Water Park
  • $50 nightly resort credit

Rates from $240 per night based on a three-night stay. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Taste of the Gables is Thursday! Your diet is ruined.
Miami Fashion Week 2017 is going to be legit. Seriously.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists These are the next ‘it’ burger joints in South Florida, says Burger Beast
Miami Guide
So MiamiHidden gems on Key Biscayne courtesy of island insiders
Tourists Catch the dark side of the moon (in more ways than one) at the return of Frost Museum’s laser show
Christian Louboutin’s ‘Miami’ sneakers are so MIAMI. Want to know how much they cost?
Our Best of the Best Spotify playlist will make you an instant dancehall queen
Miami Survival Guide – navigate the Magic City with ease
Tourists This Miami Beach bar was just named one of Esquire’s best in America
Is this new Miami Beach coffee and juice spot the next Starbucks?
These Ocean Drive cocktails scream ‘I’m a tourist!’ (but you should still give them a chance)
Tourists 16 teams, including a Bravo Top Chef, will compete — and diners taste