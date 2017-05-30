A Caribbean escape is closer than you think with these money-saving hotel deals

Splash into the Caribbean this summer at Puerto Rico's El Conquistador Resort.

From Florida resident rates that extend to the Bahamas and family fun savings in Puerto Rico, the time is now to save on the Caribbean this summer.

Lighthouse Pointe at Grande Lucayan, Grande Bahama– Florida Residents Rate

Jet off to Grande Bahama and Lighthouse Pointe at Grande Lucayan where Florida residents receive special discounts now through December 20 when you book by September 1 at this all-inclusive resort with the “Florida Residents Rate.” You’ll enjoy access to restaurants, entertainment and premium beverages during your stay. Rates are as follows:

51% off best available rate, starting at $260 per person based on double occupancy with island view (May 1 – September 1)

48% off best available rate, starting at $246 per person based on double occupancy with island view (November 16 – December 20)

For more information and to book, click here or call 855-708-6671.

Aerial view of Puerto Rico’s El Conquistador Resort in Fajardo.

El Conquistador, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Fajardo, Puerto Rico – Fun in the Sun

Escape to Puerto Rico and discover Fajardo with the family at El Conquistador’s 500-acre bluff top resort with their “Fun in the Sun” package:

Free daily admission for a family of four to the resort’s Coqui Water Park

$50 nightly resort credit

Rates from $240 per night based on a three-night stay. Offer valid through December.

For more information and to book, click here.