Still scrambling to figure out your New Year’s plans? We’ve scoured Miami’s hotel scene for the best staycation packages, parties, dinners, spa deals and brunches to round out your celebrations.

Ring in 2018 in style at EAST, Miami.

1. New Year’s Eve Experience at EAST, Miami

Check into EAST, Miami (788 Brickell Plaza, Brickell; 305-712-7000) on New Year’s Eve for a cool $999 and they’ve got all your plans covered for the next 24 hours (except for dinner). The package includes:

One-night Stay in an Urban King Guestroom

General Admission to Tea Room’s Midnight Masquerade Party for Two including a four-hour open bar New Year’s Eve celebration

Masquerade Party for Two including a four-hour open bar New Year’s Eve celebration New Year’s Day brunch for two at Quinto La Huella

Guaranteed 4 p.m. late Checkout

For more information and to book, click here or call 305-712-7000.

Carlen Dickerson with University of Miami TV, jumps off of the diving board into the ‘Sprinkle Pool,” a pool filled with 100 million non-edible, colorful sprinkles at The Museum of Ice Cream on Collins Ave. in Miami Beach, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The museum offers guests the chance to taste, smell, swing and even swim in all things ice cream. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald)

2. Sweet Staycation at Faena

Splurge on a hotel stay at Faena (3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 844-733-4190) over New Year’s Eve and take advantage of their “Sweet Staycation” package, which includes two complimentary tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream currently occupying Faena Bazaar. The package also includes:

Daily American breakfast for two

15% off spa treatments at Tierra Santa Healing House

15% off Faena Theater performances

Complimentary valet

For more information and to book, email reservations-miamibeach@faena.com.

Wasting away again… in Margaritaville.

3. Waste Away in Margaritaville

Take a detour south to Key West and ring in the New Year at Margaritaville Resort & Marina (245 Front St., Key West; 855-366-8045) and watch he conch drop from Sloppy Joe’s. The resort is currently offering 20% off all rooms through February 1, 2018. For more information and to book, click here.

The bar at Employees Only.

4. New Year’s Eve Dinner at Employees Only

Ring in the New Year at South Beach’s sexiest cocktail bar Employees Only (1030 Washington Ave., South Beach; 786-264-3945) at Washington Park Hotel with a three-course prix fixe dinner including a complimentary EO cocktail and a glass of Champagne. The New York City transplant is offering three different seatings at three different price points:

6 p.m. at $105 per person

8 p.m. at $125 per person

10 p.m. at $145 per person and perfectly timed to the midnight toast

Highlights from the menu include ricotta gnocchi, bone marrow poppers, hand cut steak tartare, zucchini and lemon pappardelle and crab stuffed lobster in beurre blanc.

Bonus: There’s always a fortune teller in the front of the bar, so find out what 2018 has to bring.

Ring in 2018 at The Freehand.

5. New Year’s Eve at 27 Restaurant & Broken Shaker

The Freehand (2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727) is always a good bet for a fun Miami Beach New Year’s Eve party without the hassle.

Start with dinner at 27 Restaurant where they’re offering a four course dinner including a glass of Champagne, as well as Krug Champagne specials. Menu highlights include lamb tartare, pomegranate molasses short ribs, calabaza tagliatelle and Florida cioppino. There will also be live music at the upstairs bar.

If you stick with the Broken Shaker, nosh at their Late Night Food Market by Chef Jimmy Lebron including a taco stand, hot dog cart and arepas. They’re also creating large format cocktails by the bottle, like the Tanqueray Garden Negroni, Zacapa Cubano Viejo and Glenmorangie Penicillin.

For more information and to book, click here.

Get some much needed rest and relaxation at Lapis Spa.

6. Holiday Cheer at Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau

Unwind before or after your New Year’s celebration at the 40,000 square-foot Lapis Spa & Salon (4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 866-750-4772) at the Fontainebleau. They’re offering $25 off all 80-minute spa treatments with their “Holiday Cheer” promotion.

You can also get party ready with their “Shiny Ornaments” pampering mani-pedi combo with massage for $99 or add makeup application to any hair or nail service for $59 with their “Dreams of Sugar Fairies” promotion.

For more information and to book, click here or call 866-750-4772.

Celebrate the New Year with Champagne brunch at The Setai.

7. New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch at The Setai

Sip your hair of the dog in style with free flowing Roederer Champagne at The Setai’s (2001 Collins Ave., South Beach; 855-923-7899) New Year’s Day Jazz Brunch featuring pan-Asian culinary stations including ceviche, pad Thai and New York striploin. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $125 per person ($63 for children ages 5 to 12).

For more information and to book, call 855-923-7899 or email dining@thesetaihotel.com.

An aerial shot of The Diplomat’s iconic poolscape.

8. Align Your Chakras New Year’s Day in Hollywood

Head north to The Diplomat Beach Resort (3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-6000) in Hollywood for a complimentary “New Year, New Moon, New You” acoustic yoga and meditation experience at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day led by holistic health and fitness coach Steven Ackerman including an immunity boost shot. Please bring your own mat.