7 charming South Beach boutique hotels you didn’t know about

South Beach hotels offer a fabulous variety that includes a smattering of under-the-radar boutique hotels. Many of these are housed in the historic Art Deco or Mediterranean Revival buildings and offer plenty of charm with your stay. Whether you’re looking for Pop Art and Art Deco ephemera or a tranquil front courtyard, these South Beach hotels are sure to please.

BROWSE: Miami.com Guide – Hotels

They’re not always easy to find, so we’ve done the work for you. Try one of Miami’s most iconic Italian restaurants Osteria del Teatro from the comfort of your stay at the 33-room Marlin Hotel. Revel in the Spanish-inspired decor and architecture at the restored structure home to Casa Faena. Or catch the action from your Juliet balcony of your Mediterranean Revival-style villa in the heart of South Beach at El Paseo.

READ: What’s your travel personality? We picked 11 Miami hotels for every type.

Check out some of our favorites below.

1. Vintro Vintro’s playful rooftop lounge. Located just off Collins Park, one of South Beach’s most desirable neighborhoods, Vintro Hotel is a charming boutique hotel filled with Pop Art and Art Deco ephemera. It boasts Vintro Kitchen, which serves Mediterranean fare overlooking the Collins Canal, and a colorful rooftop perch with a plunge pool. Show details

Show map 2216 Park Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (305) 674-9200 2216 Park Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

2. South Beach Hotel The front courtyard and facade of South Beach Hotel. While the name may lack originality, South Beach Hotel has an eye for contemporary art and design. Housed inside a historic Art Deco property with a rooftop swimming pool and a tranquil front courtyard overlooking Collins Park, it offers a unique perch in a privileged neighborhood. Show details

Show map 236 21st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (305) 531-3464 236 21st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

3. The Marlin Hotel The historic Marlin Hotel Home to just 33 rooms and one of Miami’s most iconic Italian restaurants Osteria del Teatro, The Marlin Hotel is a classic Art Deco escape in the heart of South Beach. Show details

Show map 1200 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (305) 695-3000 1200 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

4. Hotel Astor The eclectic restaurant at Hotel Astor. An Art Deco gem on Washington Avenue, The Hotel Astor has a symmetrical limestone facade and a white neon sign that give it an air of sophistication. Its charming speakeasy-style bar has a piano and often hosts live jazz performances and comedy nights. Show details

Show map 956 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (305) 531-8081 956 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there

5. Casa Faena The patio at Casa Faena. While the over-the-top Faena made a splash when it debuted, many people don’t realize it has a sister hotel, Casa Faena. Set inside a restored Spanish-style deco building two blocks north, Casa Faena is the perfect way to enjoy Faena’s world at a fraction of the price. Show details

Show map 3500 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 (305) 604-8485 3500 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Take me there

6. El Paseo Inside a sun-filled junior suite at El Paseo, a Miami Beach hotel that is offering a discounted rate for locals who have been left without power. Located on charming Espanola Way in the heart of South Beach, El Paseo Hotel is a boutique, budget-friendly, limited service hotel set in seven Mediterranean Revival-style villas. Spacious rooms with Juliet balconies come in a variety of floor plans including suites with up to two bedrooms and a living area. Show details

Show map 405 Española Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139 (305) 400-0767 405 Española Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there