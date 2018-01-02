7 charming South Beach boutique hotels you didn’t know about
South Beach hotels offer a fabulous variety that includes a smattering of under-the-radar boutique hotels. Many of these are housed in the historic Art Deco or Mediterranean Revival buildings and offer plenty of charm with your stay. Whether you’re looking for Pop Art and Art Deco ephemera or a tranquil front courtyard, these South Beach hotels are sure to please.
They’re not always easy to find, so we’ve done the work for you. Try one of Miami’s most iconic Italian restaurants Osteria del Teatro from the comfort of your stay at the 33-room Marlin Hotel. Revel in the Spanish-inspired decor and architecture at the restored structure home to Casa Faena. Or catch the action from your Juliet balcony of your Mediterranean Revival-style villa in the heart of South Beach at El Paseo.
Check out some of our favorites below.
1. Vintro
Located just off Collins Park, one of South Beach’s most desirable neighborhoods, Vintro Hotel is a charming boutique hotel filled with Pop Art and Art Deco ephemera. It boasts Vintro Kitchen, which serves Mediterranean fare overlooking the Collins Canal, and a colorful rooftop perch with a plunge pool.
2216 Park Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 674-9200
2. South Beach Hotel
While the name may lack originality, South Beach Hotel has an eye for contemporary art and design. Housed inside a historic Art Deco property with a rooftop swimming pool and a tranquil front courtyard overlooking Collins Park, it offers a unique perch in a privileged neighborhood.
236 21st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-3464
3. The Marlin Hotel
Home to just 33 rooms and one of Miami’s most iconic Italian restaurants Osteria del Teatro, The Marlin Hotel is a classic Art Deco escape in the heart of South Beach.
1200 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 695-3000
4. Hotel Astor
An Art Deco gem on Washington Avenue, The Hotel Astor has a symmetrical limestone facade and a white neon sign that give it an air of sophistication. Its charming speakeasy-style bar has a piano and often hosts live jazz performances and comedy nights.
956 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 531-8081
5. Casa Faena
While the over-the-top Faena made a splash when it debuted, many people don’t realize it has a sister hotel, Casa Faena. Set inside a restored Spanish-style deco building two blocks north, Casa Faena is the perfect way to enjoy Faena’s world at a fraction of the price.
3500 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
(305) 604-8485
6. El Paseo
Located on charming Espanola Way in the heart of South Beach, El Paseo Hotel is a boutique, budget-friendly, limited service hotel set in seven Mediterranean Revival-style villas. Spacious rooms with Juliet balconies come in a variety of floor plans including suites with up to two bedrooms and a living area.
405 Española Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 400-0767
7. Iberostar Berkeley Hotel
Iberostar recently renovated the historic 1942 Berkeley Hotel. The updated version features a new tower for twice as many rooms and better ocean views. It’s also home to BLT Steak.
1610 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 605-0810