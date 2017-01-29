4 New Things You Didn’t Know About Miami Hotels

The water feature outside at The Confidante. Phot by Steve Sanacore.

The Thompson opened on Miami Beach in December 2014 and was acquired by Hyatt Hotels in April 2016 and renamed The Confidante as part of the brand’s Unbound boutique lifestyle collection. While not much changed at first, The Confidante recently debuted a new dining concept by local chef Richard Hales called Bird & Bone to take the place of Michelle Bernstein’s Seagrape. The concept is New American South with specialties like Nashville hot chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits on the menu. The 1930s House bar in the backyard is now going by Nina’s House with a menu of craft cocktails and specialty tacos.