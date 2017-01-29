4 New Things You Didn’t Know About Miami Hotels
From management changes to new ownership and restaurant debuts, here’s the latest in the fascinating, ever-fluctuating world of Miami hotels.
1. At The Confidante: Bird & Bone in, Seagrape out
The Thompson opened on Miami Beach in December 2014 and was acquired by Hyatt Hotels in April 2016 and renamed The Confidante as part of the brand’s Unbound boutique lifestyle collection. While not much changed at first, The Confidante recently debuted a new dining concept by local chef Richard Hales called Bird & Bone to take the place of Michelle Bernstein’s Seagrape. The concept is New American South with specialties like Nashville hot chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits on the menu. The 1930s House bar in the backyard is now going by Nina’s House with a menu of craft cocktails and specialty tacos.
2. sbe acquires Morgans Hotels
Founder & CEO of sbe hospitality group, Sam Nazarian, penned a cool $805 million deal acquiring longtime boutique hotel behemoth Morgans Hotel Group, bringing their hotel portfolio to more than 100 properties. In Miami, that means the SLS South Beach and Brickell are now related to the Delano. All three hotels were designed by Philippe Starck.
3. The Gates Hotel in, Aloft South Beach out
What was once the largest Aloft hotel at 235 rooms and the first resort concept for the brand is now the second location of the fledgling Gates hotel, which opened its first property in Key West in 2015. Located on Lake Pancoast at the northern edge of South Beach, The Gates hotel is still anchored by Stephen Starr’s delightful Continental restaurant and retains the MiMo charm of its historic Ankara Motel bones.
4. Menin Hospitality acquires Shelborne
Menin Hospitality, which debuted in South Beach in 2013 with The Gale, continues to expand its portfolio. After acquiring the Mondrian last year, they’ve now added the historic Shelborne on Collins Avenue to its collection, which also includes The Bentley and Sanctuary hotels.
