5 International Escapes from Miami

Gstaad Palace in the Swiss Alps.

Nestled in the Swiss Alps, the chic, chalet-lined village of Gstaad has been a playground for the rich, famous and royal for over a century with illustrious visitors ranging from the British Royal Family to French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac and a bevy of American movie stars. Madonna is a regular.

Standing sentry on a hilltop overlooking the picture-perfect village and cradled by rugged mountain peaks, Gstaad Palace was built in 1913 as the area’s first luxury hotel and it’s been the center of this glitzy social scene ever since.

With two distinct seasons: winter (mid-December to mid-March) and summer (mid-June to mid-September), the great outdoors is the main attraction in Gstaad.

In winter, hit the slopes with elevations as high as 6,500-feet. In summer, hike through lush green trails to Schönried.

Of course, make time to visit the village’s luxury shops from Moncler to Hermès, and dine at Michelin-star restaurants like Leonard’s and Chesery.

The après-ski scene is just as sought after in Gstaad as skiing itself with the Palace’s GreenGo nightclub amongst the hottest in town.

Current rates from $1,130 per night.