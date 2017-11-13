The front desk at Palihouse West Hollywood. The Los Angeles-based Paligroup has plans to open a hotel down the street from The Freehand Miami on Indian Creek Drive in early 2019.

A rendering of the bar at the forthcoming Celino South Beach by Navigate Design.

The Celino South Beach

With an eye towards revitalizing Ocean Drive, The Celino South Beach is set to transform the historic Park Central Hotel and two other buildings into a 132 room boutique hotel at 640 Ocean Drive. They will also build a new five-story atrium structure. The property will boast three food and beverage outlets, a ground level swimming pool and a rooftop glass-bottom pool in addition to a sundeck. According to a press release, the aesthetic will be “rich in tropical class and Latin charisma” with early renderings of rooms and common areas awash in pale hues reminiscent of the sunset and seashore.

Slated Opening Date: Early 2018

An aerial view of the forthcoming CIRC Hotel in downtown Hollywood overlooking ArtsPark at Young Circle.

CIRC Hotel, Hollywood

Hollywood’s renaissance is extending from the beach to downtown with the forthcoming 111-room CIRC Hotel overlooking the ArtsPark at Young Circle. The 12-story hotel will feature Muse, a chic rooftop bar and lounge , as well as Olivia, an Italian restaurant by South Florida restaurateurs Piero Filipi and Marcello Sindoni. The hotel positions travelers within walking distance of downtown Hollywood’s restaurants, bars, cafes, boutiques and art scene.

Slated Opening Date: Early 2018

A guest room at Palihouse Santa Monica.

Palihouse Miami Beach

Trendy Los Angeles-based boutique hotel group Paligroup has its eyes on both Miami and Seattle as the first two cities outside of California to expand its brand. With popular hotels in Santa Monica, West Hollywood and Melrose, they plan to open Palihouse Miami Beach at 3101 Indian Creek Drive, just a few blocks north of The Freehand Miami. With a similarly eclectic, shabby chic aesthetic, they should make for cozy neighbors. The 70-room hotel will feature a lobby bar, pool, beach service and private dock.

Slated Opening Date: Early 2019