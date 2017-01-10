3 New Hotels We Cannot Wait to Open in Miami {+ 1 in Mexico}

Interiors of a guest room at The Surf Club by The Four Seasons

Slated Opening Date: March 2017

A collaboration between Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier and French interior designer Joseph Dirand, Four Seasons is reanimating the historic Surf Club where Elizabeth Taylor and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor once sashayed. The 77-room hotel, which will also include a residential component, marks the Miami debut of famed three-star Michelin chef Thomas Keller of Napa Valley’s legendary French Laundry.