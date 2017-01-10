Posted on

3 New Hotels We Cannot Wait to Open in Miami {+ 1 in Mexico}

A rendering of the exteriors of The Surf Club by The Four Seasons, now taking reservations starting in March 2017
By Shayne Benowitz For miami.com

A New Year brings the promise of new hotels from Surfside to Little Havana to Mexico’s Riviera Maya. Here are the hotels we’re most excited to see open in 2017.

1. Surf Club at the Four Seasons - Surfside

Interiors of a guest room at The Surf Club by The Four Seasons
Slated Opening Date: March 2017

A collaboration between Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier and French interior designer Joseph Dirand, Four Seasons is reanimating the historic Surf Club where Elizabeth Taylor and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor once sashayed. The 77-room hotel, which will also include a residential component, marks the Miami debut of famed three-star Michelin chef Thomas Keller of Napa Valley’s legendary French Laundry.

9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; 305-330-4000; fourseasons.com/surfside/

2. Tower Hotel - Little Havana

A guest room at The Tower hotel
Slated Opening Date: Summer 2017

The developers who successfully brought Ball & Chain nightclub back to life on Calle Ocho in 2014 are joining forces to restore Little Havana’s historic Tower Hotel, located right around the corner. The Barlington Group and Saladino Design Studios will breathe the same old world Havana charm and rustic, tropical motif into the Jazz Age hotel that once housed stars including Billie Holiday and Count Basie. A restaurant is also in the works.

1450 SW 7th St., Little Havana

3. The Julia - South Beach

A rending of The Julia's facade in South Beach's SoFi neighborhood
Slated Opening Date: May 2017

A new boutique hotel named for Julia Tuttle, Miami’s founding mother, is adding to the chilled out, yet chic hotel scene in South Beach’s SoFi neighborhood along Collins Avenue. The 29-room hotel will offer a cozy hideaway honoring its Art Deco heritage, complete with original Cuban tile floors in the lobby, for an adults-only crowd.

336 Collins Ave., South Beach; info@thejuliahotel.com; thejuliahotel.com

4. UNICO 2087 - Riviera Maya, Mexico

A guest room at UNICO 2087
Slated Opening Date: March 2017

Just south of Playa del Carmen on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, the all-inclusive, adults-only UNICO 2087 resort (named for its latitude and longitude lines), is set to debut as a stylish and authentic take on what an all-inlcusive can be. With five dining venues, a spa, golf course and insiders to give you the scoop on the locals scene, they’re wooing millennials to their sugar white sands.

