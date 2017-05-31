1 Hotel South Beach to launch Beach Club memberships

A view of the ocean from 1 Hotel South Beach's Cabana Pool.

With 600 linear feet of oceanfront and a labyrinth of pool decks and cabanas already servicing hotel guests and residents, 1 Hotel South Beach (2341 Collins Ave., South Beach; 866-615-1111) is opening up its eco-oasis at the northern perimeter of South Beach to Miami locals for the first time with the launch of their exclusive Beach Club. Members will enjoy beach life with hotel services, as well as special perks and privileges throughout the property.

The inspiration behind the club was twofold.

“We have a very unique architectural land asset between us and the boardwalk,” said Kane Sarhan, VP of Brand Marketing and head of Beach Club, referring to the enormous sandy backyard that runs the length of the property beneath the pool decks. “We’ve been trying to figure out what to make of that space.”

Since becoming a resident of Miami Beach, 1 Hotels founder Barry Sternlicht also saw a need in creating beach access for locals who live near, but not directly on, the beach.

While Soho Beach House and The Standard already offer similar privileged access and memberships, Sarhan says 1 Hotel’s Beach Club will be geared towards a more mature crowd with family friendly and wellness focused amenities.

It will also come with a higher price point: founding Beach Club memberships are priced at $3,600 for singles and $5,000 for families annually.

So what do you get for that not-so-modest membership fee?

Reserved seating on the beach with complimentary lounge chairs and umbrellas, and a waitstaff serving food and drink from Tom Colicchio’s poolside Sand Box and Matthew Kenney’s Plnthouse.

Priority access to the lower level Cabana Pool where 10 private air-conditioned cabanas are available

Inside an air-conditioned Ultra Cabana on the Cabana Pool deck.

Complimentary Spartan Gym membership. The 14,000 square-foot gym is equipped with ropes and obstacle training, as well as bootcamp-style and yoga classes, in addition to more traditional gym offerings, like free weights and cardio machines. Locker rooms are equipped with saunas.

Ropes and obstacle courses at Spartan Gym.

Members will also enjoy access to a full spectrum of “mind and movement” programming throughout the property, which includes everything from yoga and Pilates to HIIT cardio classes and guided meditation.

Access to 1 Hotel’s Seedlings program, for children ages four to 12, offering supervised activities, like beachside shell hunting, tree planting, storytime and movie screenings.

Complimentary valet, exclusive membership arrival experience through a private entrance and baggage storage services.

Charging privileges on property with a house account linked to your preferred payment method for a smooth and seamless experience.

Preferred pricing and VIP status at 1 Hotels worldwide with membership discounts at Bamford Haybarn Spa, at food and beverage venues and guest room bookings. You’ll also enjoy access to invite-only events, like art exhibitions, concerts, culinary experiences and more.

A rendering of the forthcoming Beach Club Lounge, slated for Spring 2018.

There are also plans to transform the backyard sand lot into a Beach Lounge by Spring 2018 with a new dining venue open to the public and a members-only section.

Whoever said a day at the beach was free clearly hasn’t discovered the perks of membership at 1 Hotel’s Beach Club.