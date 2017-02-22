1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge opens & 3 more on the way

The exterior of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge at the foot of its namesake landmark. Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

While South Beach can forever lay claim to the first 1 Hotel destination, the budding eco-chic brand by industry veteran Barry Sternlicht is spreading its wings. This month saw the opening of its third property, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Dumbo, located directly on Brooklyn Bridge Park overlooking the East River.

Joining 1 Hotel Central Park in New York City, the Brooklyn property marks the brand’s first ground-up development with the 194 room hotel and adjoining Pierhouse condominium by Marvel Architects.

The lobby at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

The hotel’s airy lobby with high ceilings, picture windows, a vertical garden and low-slung furniture is reminiscent of its South Beach counterpart, only with a darker color palette more appropriate for its urban environs with brown leather chairs, slate banquettes and reclaimed heart pine beams from the former Domino Sugar Factory.

Most guest rooms offer panoramic views of the East River, Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline through a floor-to-ceiling sliding window that transforms the nautical-inspired guest rooms into open-air dens. A restaurant, rooftop pool and 10th floor lounge are in the works to debut in May.

“I created 1 Hotels to show sophisticated travelers that they can do good, live well, and connect with both the world and the community around them,” said Sternlicht. “With the opening of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge… we were able to select every material and develop mindfully, yet the space’s main purpose remains to serve, entertain and inspire.”

More 1 Hotels on the Horizon

1 Hotel Haitang Bay in Sanya, China will feature an organic spa and onsite farm at its 280-room seaside resort. Slated opening date: Late 2018

A 1 Hotel Cabo guest room rendering. The hotel is slated to open in Fall 2019.

Set in a historic oceanfront hacienda, 1 Hotel & Homes Cabo will features 115 hotel rooms and 50 residences in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with four swimming pools, an organic spa, two signature restaurants and a juice bar. Slated opening date: Fall 2019

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley and steps from Google’s Mountainview Campus, the 332-room 1 Hotel Sunnyvale will offer ample meeting space in addition to its spa and dining amenities. Slated opening date: Late 2019