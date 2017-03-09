Why we kinda hate Daylight Saving Time

You can stop complaining now. Daylight Saving Time is back. Time to set your clocks forward and bask in the glow of longer days until November, when we shift back to standard time.

Yeah! No more darkness!

Except let’s face it: Daylight Saving Time is just not that great.

But where did that hour go?

The pointless yearly ritual in which we lose an hour of sleep – after a Saturday night, no less – happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, much to the delight of everyone on my Facebook feed, all of whom have been complaining since November when we “fell back.”

But “falling back” means you get a free hour of sleep. If you can come up with any scenario in which getting extra sleep is a bad idea, let me know. “Springing forward” – what we do at 2 a.m. Sunday – means we wake up at 10 a.m., only it’s not 10 a.m., it’s 11 a.m., and now we’re late for kickboxing class or church or an early start on bottomless mimosas.

Nobody looks cool when they are late.

The anti-standard time contingent complains because wah! Starting in November, it gets dark too early and that ruins everything! They want days that stretch out endlessly to exult in the glorious sunshine.

You know that sunshine is bad for your skin.

But come on. Who are they kidding? They’re not using that extra hour to revel in the beauty of a South Florida sunset or feel the soothing balm of ocean breezes on their skin. They’re in front of the TV waiting to see who gets the final rose on “The Bachelor” or watching reruns of “The Big Bang Theory” or waiting to see if the Miami Heat makes the playoffs (only one of those choices is legit, and I think you know which one it is).

No, you are not.

But spring forward we shall, whether we want to or not. If you forget, no worries. Your phone and laptop will remember for you. Just don’t expect me to save you any mimosas.

The early bird gets champagne for breakfast.